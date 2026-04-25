Sega Genesis Game From 1991 Returns With New Release

A classic Sega Genesis game that released on the console in 1991 has officially returned this week on modern platforms. In all likelihood, 1991 was the biggest year for the Sega Genesis as it cemented the console as a true competitor to the SNES. Much of this was thanks to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog in the same year, but other titles like Streets of Rage, ToeJam & Earl, and Phantasy Star 3 launched in 1991 and helped beef up the platform’s library by a substantial amount. Now, one memorable Genesis game that also arrived in this same window has been revived thanks to a new port.

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Coming by way of publisher Hamster, Street Smart has seen a new release across PlayStation and Nintendo platforms this week. Originally released in 1989, Street Smart is a brawler that was initially exclusive to arcades, where it proved to be quite popular. Developer SNK later opted to bring the game to home consoles by way of the Sega Genesis, which resulted in this version of Street Smart dropping in 1991. It has since remained solely playable on consoles via the Genesis, that is, until now.

This new version of Street Smart is the latest release as part of Hamster’s “Arcade Archives” series, which has brought numerous games from the arcade era back to current-gen hardware. Like past releases in the series, Street Smart features the same gameplay of the original alongside new additions like different difficulty modes and added visual options. As for its availability, Street Smart can be picked up across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

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“In an era where a man’s true worth was measured solely by his strength, a lone karate master and a professional wrestler travel across America to prove who is the ultimate street brawler,” says the game’s synopsis. “After teaming up in 2-player co-op, you’ll face off in a 1P vs. 2P showdown! Victory earns you the blessings of the Gals!”

Given that Street Smart has been gridlocked to Sega Genesis for 35 years at this point, it’s fantastic to see that the game is finally available to play on new consoles. For those pining for a throwback beat ’em up game from the Genesis era, Street Smart is very much worth checking out, especially given its low price, which ranges from $7.99 to $13.49 depending on platform.

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