‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 3 Challenge Guide

Fortnite Season 7 continues to bring on the snow and the festive spirit to the battle royale online game and though there is so much to do with the new map changes and game additions, the weekly challenges continue to give players a little additional incentive to play.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 3’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what the new weed has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Ride a zipline in different matches (5)

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge (1)

Legendary weapon eliminations (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (7)

Ring the doorbell in different named locations in a single match (2)

Search between ski lodges (1)

Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns to opponents (200)

This week’s challenges are a little bit easier than last week’s, with a couple of different ways to knock out a few items in one go. Drop down into Lonely lodge and equip a shotgun for two right there, and ziplines can be found all over – so that’s an easy one as well. We’ll be posting more thorough guides for this week’s challenges here soon, so keep it tuned in right here for more help!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.