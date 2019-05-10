Fortnite Season 9 John Wick Crossover Event Leaked

A John Wick skin has been in Fortnite for awhile, but, as you will know, you can never have too much John Wick. And thankfully, Epic Games understands this, and that’s why it apparently has more John Wick content prepared for the battle royale game. According to a few leakers, there’s some John Wick-specific challenges listed in the games files, which point to a limited-time mode coming to the game soon. And when you consider that the new John Wick movie is poised to release next week, this is perhaps not very surprising.

Beyond game files mentioning “Wicks Bounty” and the challenges associated with said limited-time mode, there’s no further evidence of any additional John Wick content. But, if there wasn’t a new crossover with John Wick on the way, why would this be in the game’s files? In other words, take this with a tiny grain of salt, but it seems pretty definitive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Completing 5 challenges grants “BID_273_AssassinSuitCoin” Which is a backbling No images cause it encrypted pic.twitter.com/fIOEWshKTz — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) May 9, 2019

new LTM: WAX! These are the challenges for it! pic.twitter.com/Y4F7aiBDiB — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 9, 2019

Interestingly, with the introduction of Season 9 yesterday, Epic Games added John Wick’s house to the map, which further seems to point at a crossover. It also added a Stranger Things location to the map, perhaps also pointing at a crossover with the netflix IP come Season 3’s release in June.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the world’s most popular game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!