‘Fortnite’ Players Uncover a Secret Hatch After Destroying the Iceberg

Following a recent update in Epic Games’ Fortnite, a mysterious ice sphere appeared out of nowhere as the giant iceberg on the map began to crack. Gamers do as gamers will do, and immediately were set on destroying the cracked fixture to see what secrets lie in wait. Apparently, they were on to something because another secret hatch has been found.

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to hiding secret hatches at various locations on the map and while the game may seem super simple at first glance, each season has brought about their own waves of mysteries for fans to solve. For season five, it was the Wailing Woods bunker. For Season seven, it’s the Happy Hamlet hatch mystery.

Does this mean that these areas could potentially be a placeholder for new locations in future seasons? Will all of the hidden bunkers eventually unlock simultaneously to reveal yet another mystery? We don’t really know at this time, but the speculation is half the fun.

As far as the latest update goes, the newest patch is now live and brings with it a ton of Creative mode changes, the new Glider Redeploy item and Scoped Revolver, and that annoying Stormwing glitch that caused players to plummet to their death has finally been addressed as well.

