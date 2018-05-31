‘Fortnite’ Self Refund Feature Now Live, Here’s How It Works

We’ve all had those moments of buyer’s remorse, and in the case of Epic Games’ Fortnite, it’s such an easy trap to fall into. Every day their cosmetics shop has a rotation of skins and other items to customize one’s toon, making it easy to get excited and spend those V-bucks. Luckily, after having been shut down for a month, the Self Refund feature is back and ready to ease that guilt a little bit!

So how does it work? To access and use the Self-Service Cosmetic Return tool, do the following:

Open the Main Menu. Click the Settings gear icon. Click the silhouette icon to open the Account And Content settings page. Click Submit a Request This will bring up a list of all of the items you purchased in-game within the past 30 days. Find and select the item you would like to return and select it in the list. Next, you will need to select the reason you wish to return the item. This will bring you to a summary screen where you can submit your request by clicking Submit Return Request. You will now see a final confirmation screen warning you that you only have 3 lifetime return requests. If you are sure that you want to proceed, click Yes. You will then see the Return Request Approved screen, which will tell you how many V-Bucks have been credited to your account. Click OK to return to the Account And Content settings page. With that, your purchase will be removed and the V-Bucks will be returned to your account. Please be aware that you can only return a total of three items using this method. Additionally, consumable items are not eligible for returns.

The developers also took to their FAQ page to answer common inquiries players had, including what is and what isn’t actually refundable:

Returnable:

Outfits

Back Bling

Harvesting Tools

Gliders

Contrails

Loading Screens

Emotes

Non-returnable:

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Tiers

Starter Pack

Founder’s Pack

Founder’s Pack Upgrades

Loot Llamas (Save the World)

Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

You can read more about it regarding ticket caps and more right here! And don’t forget to check out the latest patch for Fortnite that’s now live!