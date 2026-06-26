Predicting EVO 2026’s Top 8 Players for Each Game

Few fighting game tournaments are as exciting to watch as EVO, now labeled EVO Vegas as the event expands to other parts of the world. Following the strong competition at EVO Japan and Evo France, multiple games have evolved and changed, seeing the rise of several strong players who could easily make Top 8 in EVO Vegas 2026. Whether it’s some returning champions or new faces, each game has stacked talent behind it, ready to show audiences the results of intense preparation.

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There are 12 main stage games this EVO Vegas, including some of the most popular titles in the genre as well as recent releases from 2026. For example, Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 are obvious picks, but the launch of Invincible Vs has added it to the roster of highlighted games this year. In addition, older or “retro” titles have been selected to come back too, highlighting communities who have shown dedication to their scenes for quite some time.

12. Vampire Savior

Courtesy of Capcom

The classic arcade game returning to EVO Vegas’ main stage this year is Vampire Savior, or the third entry in the beloved Darkstalkers series from Capcom. This game’s community has long held strong due to the great accessibility, beautiful art style, and innovative mechanics offered through this title. EVO Japan saw a distinct spread of characters in its Top 8, with a surprising finish that proves that this tournament could go in any direction depending on how well competitors perform.

From our predictions, Top 8 for Vampire Savior could include:

Kaji

Nakanishi

Mini Maww

Dr. Doctor

VickiViper

Moebius

MightyMar

Kosyo

Players like Kaji and Nakanishi could easily make a return to Top 8 from their EVO Japan performances, as each player was the winner or runner-up of that tournament respectively. However, other contenders like Dr. Doctor are no stranger to winning as well, with his last big victory being 1st place at Combo Breaker 2026. Other players like Mini Maww, MightyMar, and VickiViper have consistent Top 8 showings as well, but someone with recent success like Kosyo could also go the distance and take it all in this storied game.

11. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Much like Vampire Savior, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. has a dedicated audience that has been competing in this game for years, forming a foundational and hardcore fan base. The grounded realism of this 3D fighting game requires precision like no other title in the genre, so a select group of players stand out as true masters of the game’s complex combat. Several players who have been winning tournaments in this game since it released nearly 20 years ago are likely to return, dominating brackets as players eagerly await the franchise’s next title in Virtua Fighter Crossroads.

Based on previous results and the pool of players in EVO Vegas 2026, the Virtua Fighter R.E.V.O. Top 8 may include:

GentlemanThief

Itabashi Zangief

Tricky

Virgo

KNR

AyuFanb0y

Gakusei Sarah

Yellowtail

Players like Itabashi Zangief and Gentleman Thief tend to always be in Top 8 contention, with the former player having been an EVO participant for Virtua Fighter ever since 2012. Itabashi Zangief was the winner of EVO Vegas’ VF5 tournament back in 2024, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in position to win it all again. However, many other players with various placements in Virtua Fighter 5 tournaments over the years could be ready to show their talents, battling through fierce opponents to reach the final bracket.

10. Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys: Celes

Courtesy of French-Bread

Under Night In-Birth 2 is one of the most exciting anime-inspired fighting games out right now, with new DLC characters only adding to the game’s already impressive roster. With gameplay refinements in the sequel, including tweaks to its signature GRD (Grind Grid) system, players are hoping onto this game more than ever before. This, of course, means that the brackets of Under Night In-Birth 2 are stacked, with almost any result being possible due to the sheer variety of dynamic and explosive players.

The stable nature of Under Night In-Birth 2‘s balance at the moment means the Top 8 could include many faces, but here are our predictions:

Knotts

BigBlack

MIYAGI Muteki

Silent

Senaru

Mario

Mobu Murabito

NegaReaper

Players like BigBlack and Knotts have scored first-place standings at different tournaments beforer, such as Slashback and CHAIN SHIFT, the latter being a local event specifically focused on the Under Night series. Strong EVO Japan Top 8 players like MIYAGI Muteki or Mobu Murabito could make another strong run as well. Yet, perhaps Texas Showdown’s 2025 and 2026 champion Silent could take it all, turning EVO into another arena of victory.

9. BlazBlue Central Fiction

Courtesy of Arc System Works

With a shocking announcement of a new character after several years, BlazBlue Central Fiction is experiencing an unlikely comeback, but its players honestly never left. This anime fighter has some of the most unique characters in the genre, meaning that character mastery is truly impressive with top players. The 10-year anniversary for this title will likely bring out the best competition it has ever seen, especially with its revival drawing greater attention to the bracket.

Players experienced with Arc System Works fighting games may have an edge here, but the Top 8 could include:

Icecool

XCaliburBladez

Fenritti

Monarch

Fukkuu

Jona

brkrdave

Don

Fenritti is a historically dominant figure in anime fighting games, placing in ARCREVO Amercia and even getting 5th in BlazBlue Central Fiction at Combo Breaker 2026. That being said, other figures like Icecool use aggressive play with a strong character to reach many good placings, a trait shared with other faces like brkrdave. XCaliburBladez, Icecool, and Don have all seen Top 8 achievements before, so perhaps they will rise through the ranks and make a big return like the game seems to be doing.

8. Rivals of Aether 2

Courtesy of Aether Studios

As the fourth largest turnout at EVO Vegas 2026, Rivals of Aether 2 remains the only platform fighter as well, marking a completely different community than most traditional fighting games. The dedication of this game’s community is especially intense, considering how many players come from Super Smash Bros. and other large audiences. That being said, the dynamic nature of this game lets it stand on its own as something special, with its developers having a positive relationship with its players to foster such a competitive scene.

Rankings and standings for Rivals of Aether 2 vary greatly compared to other 2D or 3D fighting games, but there are still a few stand outs you can expect to see. Although many players could reach Top 8, some predicted members of that group might be:

CakeAssault

Sophilo

Rongunshu

Bbatts

Sparg0

Beastly

Ant

Sandstorm

Few players are as accomplished in this game as CakeAssault, whose top ranked place in NA R2CS standings are a testament to how far they can go in EVO Vegas 2026. Online players like Sophilo could also reach Top 8, while Sparg0 could use their wealth of experience from Super Smash Bros. to outwit opponents too. Recognizable names from both the Rivals of Aether and Super Smash Bros. scenes are sure to clash heavily here, throwing these predictions up in smoke for a truly fascinating finale.

7. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has been growing steadily since the launch of its Season 2 content, which is ending soon with the release of Kenshiro as a guest character from the Fist of the North Star series. SNK games have always had a strong audience, especially from South America regions and Japan where the first Fatal Fury launched on arcades. This fighter has evolved rapidly with the quick release of new characters like Nightmare Geese, Mr. Karate, and Blue Mary, so its volatile nature could lead to unexpected results.

The defensive mechanics of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves reward veteran players most, meaning that this tournament could consist of many familiar faces. Many different winners in other brackets could returns, creating a Top 8 that includes the following players:

Reynald

Xiaohai

Dany “El Maza”

Mok

DarkAngel

ZJZ

GO1

Lokof

Competitors like GO1, Xiaohai, Dany “El Maza,” and Reynald are almost expected to reach Top 8, with Xiaohai in particular being one of the strongest fighting game players active in any scene right now. Each of those players has won big or placed high before, but other faces like Lokof and DarkAngel have the potential to break through some match-ups to reach their ultimate goal. Truthfully, there are so many strong veteran players in this bracket that the Top 8 is largely unpredictable, hopefully leading to the strongest tournament Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has seen yet.

6. Invincible Vs.

EVO Vegas 2026 marks the first time Invincible Vs. has been on the EVO stage, drawing a high number of players as a result. There is a ton of crossover between this game’s community and that of other scenes like Mortal Kombat or Killer Instinct, with a North American audience having a stronger familiarity with the IP. The 3v3 tag team fighting of this game lends a chaotic nature to every gory fight, narrowing down the competition pool to a very select group of players who thrive in that environment.

Past tournament results don’t show many patterns for this game yet, but the Top 8 might still include:

Dylnyan

SonicFox

NerdJosh

Zippy

Diaphone

DarthArma

Dekillsage

Grr

Experienced tag team players like Dekillsage and SonicFox have already seen great success in Invincible Vs., taking their experience from Skullgirls and Dragon Ball FighterZ into a new title. However, Mortal Kombat veteran Grr is also a strong contender, alongside Combo Breaker 2026 Invincible Vs. champion Zippy, whose background in Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue: Fantasy Versus Rising gives them an extra edge. Plenty of other Combo Breaker finalists could make a run in EVO 2026 too, but the recency of this game makes everything a toss up.

5. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Courtesy of Cygames

The re-branding of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising after COVID has made the game explode in a variety of ways, with audiences praising its accessible combat and roster among other parts. The visuals of this game are excellent, with a huge roster of characters who couldn’t be more different than one other. The stability of this title has created dynamic discoveries from its players, giving rise to a varied set of top players who all have a shot at winning their biggest tournament yet at EVO Vegas 2026.

Although I personally have my own favorite to win this tournament, the Top 8 could include tons of potential competitors, including:

Zangief_Dream

Insurgent

Kojicoco

BlueSkyGuyBSG

Havaniceday

LLon

Monarch

Gamera

The recent 1st place win at Combo Breaker 2026 puts a player like Insurgent right in the running for Top 8, but others who have just graced that position before may have the skills to cross that barrier now. The unorthodox use of the character Vaseraga could put a competitor like BlueSkyGuyBSG into favorable situations, where other players aren’t as knowledge about that fighter. Regardless of which character people play, the skill level of this game is high, so there are many possibilities for what Top 8 could look like.

4. 2XKO

2XKO is a strange case, having just gone through an official release on consoles after being exclusively on PC for some time. However, the additions of characters like Thresh and Sena have revitalized this 2v2 game, with player expression being far more emphasized on a larger roster. The number of ways you can customize how your team plays has given rise to a truly diverse approach to the game by its community, creating layers of knowledge checks that could filter even the strongest players out of the bracket.

The interesting thing about 2XKO‘s gameplay structure is that players can enter the tournament as a solo fighter controlling two characters, or two people who each have control of one character on a Duo team. This adds far more depth to who could show up in Top 8, but predictions right now are pointing to:

Supernoon

Hikari

SonicFox + INZEM

Bleed

Semiij

Wawa

Globo

JakeyTheSnakey

Tag team legends will have the best chance at making Top 8 in 2XKO, with Dragon Ball FighterZ competitors like SonicFox, Hikari, and Wawa all being safe picks. Yet, some of Combo Breaker 2026’s stand-outs could also make an appearance, as well as some players who placed well in EVO Japan 2026. In particular, JakeyTheSnakey has multiple Top 8 appearances in 2XKO online brackets, suggesting a level of practice that could carry them far.

3. Guilty Gear -Strive-

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Arguably the most popular anime fighting game out right now, Guilty Gear Strive is host to an extremely large community, with the game’s newest Season expanding its roster to heights players have longed for since launch. Alongside new fighters like Jam and the anticipated Robo Ky, the game has undergone several shifts in gameplay design and balance over the years, similarly changing its audience as a result. A strong core of competitors are still highly invested in this game, with its explosive moments generating plenty of hype for spectators.

Learning to master Guilty Gear‘s signature Roman Cancels and unique character skills can be a monumental challenge, but one many players have dedicated hundreds of hours to. Consistency may lead to many returning faces for this game’s EVO Vegas 2026 Top 8, including:

GCYoshi13

Cheryo

NitroNY

Kshuewhatdamoo

RedDitto

Daru_I-No

TY

Verix

The fact that this game’s first place spot automatically qualifies a player for the Arc World Tour 2026-2027 Finals event should be a sign that the competition is going to be fierce. Consistent Top 8 finalists like NitroNY and RedDitto could easily come back, but those on the cusp of Guilty Gear Strive‘s standings might be on route to join those players. Fan-favorite players like Daru_I-No have some fans of the game hopeful for an upset though, so there are many directions this tournament could go.

2. Tekken 8

The international appeal of Tekken 8 has created one of the most international competitve scenes in gaming, even if the game has seen better days. Thankfully, have reduced player complaints, even if the Heat system and other combat features are labeled as “overly aggressive” by some who prefer the grounded 3D fighting of the series’ past. Regardless of the state of the game, Tekken is still host to insanely high caliber of play, with incredibly complex systems exemplified by players who’ve truly mastered the art of the fist.

As the second biggest game at EVO Vegas 2026, Tekken 8 is host to arguably the biggest pool of potential champions from across the world. Predicting which players will have a hot streak to make Top 8 is nearly impossible, but some of the heavy hitters who may overcome all odds might be:

Arslan Ash

Kkokkoma

Rangchu

Farzeen

LowHigh

KNEE

ATIF

Mangja

Arslan Ash might be the biggest expectation to reach Top 8 in Tekken, as the player has won entire EVO tournaments multiple times in the past. Other strong players from the Pakistan region, such as ATIF and Farzeen, are always huge competitors as well, making their inclusion not a surprising conclusion. As someone who attended Combo Breaker 2026, seeing Mangja return would also be exciting, creating high-level matches audiences can enjoy everywhere.

1. Street Fighter 6

Year 4 of Street Fighter 6 is set to introduce a variety of new characters, but the game has long been the most popular fighting game on the planet even without new DLC. Continuous competition and the promise of large prize pools from developer Capcom has driven one of the most intense series of fighting game competition ever, with players all over the world trying their hand at classic 2D battles. The amount of players in every SF6 tournament is ridiculous, but EVO always takes thing to another level.

More often than not, those who win EVO Vegas at Street Fighter are often considered one of, if not the, best fighting game players in the world. This is due to just how fierce the competition is, with Top 8 being a mad scramble of dominating runs and resounding upsets. That being said, the Top 8 for Street Fighter 6 this year might include:

Punk

MenaRD

Dual Kevin

Fuudo

Xiaohai

Leshar

Blaz

Oil King

Young players like Blaz have been tearing through tournaments for this game, but it’s hard to discount the absolute success of players like Punk, MenaRD, and Xiaohai. Other strong faces from others scenes, such as Leshar, have a strong chance at making their brackets look easy, but there are just too many variables to predict this Top 8 accurately. Among all the games at EVO Vegas 2026 this year, Street Fighter 6 will likely be the most exciting, with a Top 8 that truly reflects the hard work and competition of the world’s best players.

Who do you think will reach Top 8 in your favorite main stage game at EVO Vegas 2026? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!