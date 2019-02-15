‘Fortnite’ Server Issues Reported, Epic Address Log-in Problems

Many Fortnite players are reporting a difficult time with the title’s matchmaking as well as even logging in. Epic Games has just provided an update on their social media accounts stating that they are aware of the issue and that they are actively working on a fix.

We’re aware of an issue preventing players from logging in and are working towards a fix. We’ll let you know once we’ve resolved the problem.//t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 15, 2019

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, below marks the current state of the battle royale game’s servers:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Major Outage

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, the team working on a fix to get everything back up and running so players can continue on with their Share the Love event challenges.

If you're still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, everything seems to be back to working order with the exception of a few straggler cases reporting disconnection.