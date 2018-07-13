Fortnite Server Status Update

Fortnite Season 5 finally arrived yesterday and for the most part, it was a swimming success. Players were having fun exploring the new desert biome, Mario Kart fans were having the time of their lives with the new race track, and others were getting down on some portal action. It wasn’t until much later in the day that things took a turn for a worse, eventually leading up to Epic Games‘ decision to temporarily take down the servers. Luckily, it seems that everything is back in working order – for the most part.

“We’re back up and our services are looking healthy! You may encounter a waiting room as you log back in,” said Epic Games on their Twitter account, though some users are still reporting staggering issues getting into the game.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. Please keep in mind that the below status updates were at the time this article was written and could change at any given moment:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Degraded Performance

Voice Chat Degraded Perfomance

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket.

According to the Status site, though there are some residual server issues with the party system, the big problem stopping people from playing has been resolved. Epic Games is monitoring the server status closely, so hopefully it should be smooth sailing from here on out!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!

Are you still having any issues with the game’s servers? Sound off in the comment section below so we can update the story accordingly for other players that may be facing the same.