Fortnite Leak Reveals Shang-Chi Skin

To coincide with the release of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it looks like the titular character from the film will soon be making his way into the ever-popular battle royale game Fortnite. Although a formal release for Shang-Chi in the game hasn't been announced by Epic Games just yet, the developer has essentially confirmed that he'll be arriving in the near future.

The way in which this Shang-Chi skin for Fortnite has come about is thanks to Twitter user @thebritenite. Apparently, Epic gave early access to this player today to the Shang-Chi skin when the logged into Fortnite. When visiting their in-game locker, Shang-Chi was found waiting to be obtained. In addition to acquiring this character skin, a new piece of Back Bling and an all-new pickaxe associated with the Marvel icon were also included.

I logged on and this appeared in my locker thank you so much Epic Games 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/1MpNi9VWot — cam (@thebritenite) September 2, 2021

As many fans were quick to note after seeing the skin, the version of Shang-Chi that is coming to Fortnite doesn't really resemble the character that is being played by Simu Liu in the forthcoming film. Instead, Epic seems to have modeled the skin more after the comic book iteration of the character. This move is one that proved to be divisive with many fans, as a large number of Fortnite players were quick to say that they wanted the character to look more like Liu's iteration.

At this point in time, Epic still hasn't said when Shang-Chi will be coming to Fortnite, but it shouldn't be long until we hear more. With this leak now proving his existence in the game to go along with the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases tomorrow on September 3, we should learn more in the coming days or weeks. Whenever an announcement is made official, we'll let you know here on ComicBook.com.

So what do you think about this Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite? Are you going to look to pick it up for yourself? And are you happy that it has been modeled after the comic version of the character? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.