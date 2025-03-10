Shohei Ohtani, Baseball’s GOAT, Is Joining Fortnite Soon

Reigning Major League Baseball MVP Shohei Ohtani is set to arrive in Fortnite later this week as the game’s latest Icon Series skin. Since his arrival in MLB back in 2018, Ohtani has been an absolute phenom. The pitching and hitting dual-threat has gone on to win Rookie of the Year and three MVP awards to go along with a World Series Championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season. Now, Ohtani is set to make history once again as the first MLB star to join Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to release on March 17th, Ohtani will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop with a handful of different cosmetics. Ohtani’s default skin will see him rocking his white Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, with an alternate style in grey for his away jersey. The slugger will then also boast a LEGO variant for LEGO Fortnite to go along with a Back Bling based on his dog, Decoy. His pickaxe is then meant to resemble a pitching machine that also contains his number 17.

Play video

Outside of this standard look, Ohtani will also come with a samurai-themed variant that will be available in the Item Shop. This version of Ohtani in Fortnite will see him decked out in samurai gear to go along with a “Samurai Screamer” Back Blind and a pickaxe that doubles as a katana.

And if this wasn’t enough, Epic Games is taking this collab with Shohei Ohtani in Fortnite one step further. Ohtani will be getting a slate of his own in-game quests once Week 4 begins on March 18th. For those who want to earn Ohtani a bit earlier, the Shohei Ohtani cup will also be held later this week on March 15th. This solo tournament will reward players with the most points in each region with the Samurai Shohei outfit for free two days before it releases in the Item Shop. More details on this event can be found on the Fortnite blog right here.

How do you feel about Ohtani being the first baseball star to arrive in Fortnite? And are you planning to buy these skins for yourself? Let me know down in the comments section!