KFC Can’t Stop Dunking On ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite v8.20 update may be its most unpopular update ever. Since the siphon update went live, everyone and their dog’s sister’s cousin’s friend has been calling for Epic Games to revert the update completely. Literally everyone. On top of a massive wave of players protesting the update, others have jumped on the dogpile, such as KFC, or more specifically, KFC Gaming.

For those not up-to-date on why people are angry at Fortnite, the game’s latest update removed the siphon feature, which dished out health to players for eliminations. It was a popular feature that rewarded top and aggressive players, and in turn, discouraged camping and a non-aggression approach. The feature didn’t come to the game for awhile, but now that players have had a taste of it, they don’t want to play the game without it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for why Epic Games removed the feature, who knows. It probably had something to do with its initiative to make the game more friendly to new players and more casual players who aren’t going to rack up bodies. Whatever the case, people aren’t happy with the change, in fact, some people have called out the game “for protecting noobs.”

That said, if Epic Games wasn’t already getting enough slack, the savages over at KFC Gaming have dropped into the conversation to roast Epic Games itself. Yes, that’s right, KFC Gaming has taken a stance: it is pro-revert.

“Revert the update” – KFC llama (2019) |\,,,,/|

ξ･ｪ･ξ

ξ￣ ξ

ξ ξ

ξ “~～~～.,°

ξ ξ

“ξξ ξ~～~ξξ ξ

ξξ ξ ξξ ξ

ξξ ξ ξξ_ξ — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) April 3, 2019

If it wasn’t enough getting roasted by KFC Gaming, Epic Games has also drawn criticism from the almighty himself, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. You know you messed up when God has to send a holy message via his earthly Swedish prophet.

@FortniteGame Zlatan says Revert — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 29, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to sound off in the comments section letting us know what you think. Do you agree with KFC, or are people blowing things out of proportion?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!