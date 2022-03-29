Fortnite Rumor Hints at Moon Knight Skin

Although many more people are surely looking forward to Moon Knight’s debut on Disney+ this week, it sounds like the Marvel hero could also end up coming to Fortnite in the future as well. More than any other company, Marvel has shown that it is willing to partner with Epic Games on a regular basis to bring characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Prowler, and numerous others to the battle royale title. And while no such collab with Moon Knight has been revealed just yet, an interesting rumor has now emerged suggesting that a crossover could be in the cards.

Just last week, the premiere of Marvel’s Moon Knight series took place in Los Angeles. As expected, a number of members of the press, celebrities, and various influencers were invited to the event to check out the show ahead of time. Of those that were invited to the premiere, though, Fortnite insider NotPalo noted that some content creators that specifically are associated with Epic’s battle royale shooter were present. Although this might not mean a whole lot at face value, in the past, Epic was able to bring Fortnite content creators to the movie premiere of Dune in 2021. Not much later, a new collab involving Dune ended up taking place in Fortnite. As such, it’s assumed that the same thing could be happening here with Moon Knight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1508260346041098241

It’s worth stressing that this is more of a theory than it is a direct rumor or leak involving Moon Knight’s addition to Fortnite. As such, take what has been expressed here with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, the arrival of Moon Knight in Fortnite is something that wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest given what we’ve seen in the past few months alone. Given that Spider-Man was added to Fortnite to coincide with No Way Home and Doctor Strange has recently been brought to the game before The Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight showing up is almost expected.

Would you like to see Moon Knight make his way into Fortnite as the latest representative from Marvel? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.