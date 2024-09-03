Fortnite Leak Reveals New Black Cat Skin Releasing Soon

A new leak tied to Fortnite has indicated that the Spider-Man character Black Cat will soon be coming to the game. Currently, Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 4, which is predominantly centered around Marvel. To this point in the season, Epic Games has added skins for Cyclops, Colossus, and Spider-Man's Iron Spider look to go along with Battle Pass cosmetics that include Mysterio, War Machine, and Emma Frost, to name a few. Now, these Marvel collabs are set to continue with Black Cat, who should be heading to Fortnite incredibly soon.

Discovered by Fortnite data miner @ShiinaBR, a new skin for Black Cat has now appeared in the game's code. Outside of Black Cat's base skin, she'll also be getting a LEGO character model to go along with a unique pickaxe, a Back Bling item that resembles her outfit, and a black and white guitar. She'll also be coming with a Black Cat-themed wrap for weapons and various vehicles. Her price still isn't known at the time of this writing, but @ShiinaBR says that this Black Cat bundle should launch on Wednesday, September 4th. As such, we should learn more in an official capacity from Epic quite soon.

Outside of Black Cat, another Marvel skin should also be hitting Fortnite this week. Specifically, a version of the X-Men villain Sabretooth will be landing in Fortnite, but it will be a bit different than expected. Rather than featuring Sabretooth himself, the character's look has been adapted for the longtime Fortnite character Meowscles. This mash-up is similar to the "Peelverine" skin that is part of the current Battle Pass and is a mash-up of Wolverine with the character Peely. Like Black Cat, the Sabretooth variant of Meowscles should hit the Item Shop in the coming days.

How do you feel about this Black Cat skin that's set to join Fortnite? Will you be picking it up for yourself, or do you plan to hold off and see what else Chapter 5 Season 4 will bring? Let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.