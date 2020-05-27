New Fortnite Skins, Drake Toosie Slide Emote, and More Revealed in New Leak

✖

A new Fortnite update released today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. And as always, this new update has been combed through by dataminers looking to unearth anything new or interesting. And like every update, dataminers have found plenty worth sharing. Included in this is a new skin that has fans drooling at the mouth, a Drake emote, and a loading screen.

The new skin is dubbed Cyclo, and it's going to be the game's latest legendary skin that will presumably drop alongside the new season. In fact, it looks like the skin itself will be for a prominent character related to the event that will transition the battle royale game to a new season.

The biggest item leaked this week is the new Drake emote though. If you somehow haven't seen it yet, it's for the Toosie Slide dance, and it even features the appropriate music.

Lastly, a new loading screen has also leaked. At the moment, it's unclear what the loading screen is for, but it appears to be related to the aforementioned event.

Skins and Cosmetic Items:

New Leaked Cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/Oa8z2LJqWI — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

Drake Emote:

DRAKE'S TOOSIE SLIDE DANCE EMOTE INGAME! pic.twitter.com/cSw8vDPcXf — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

Loading Screen:

New Loading Screen (possibly for the event, it doesn't have an ID)! pic.twitter.com/N0Kgl1fdIM — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

Of course, as always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are very reliable, nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change.

