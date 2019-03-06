‘Fortnite’ Gets Ice-y With the Returning Slide Limited Time Mode

Though season 8 of Fortnite has brought a tropical paradise to the map after the previous season was encased in ice, that doesn’t mean that the frozen fun is totally over just yet.

With today’s update now live for the battle royale title, the team over at Epic Games revealed the latest Limited Time Mode for players to enjoy: Slide Duos! So what does that mean and what kind of LTM are we talking about here? Check out a small blurb from the patch notes below:

Summary

Ice blocks on everyone’s feet, infinite ammo Grapplers in everyone’s inventory – a recipe for a slippery good time!

Mode Details

Friction greatly lowered.

Max run speed greatly raised.

Falling damage removed.

Infinite ammo Grapplers added to everyone’s inventory.

With high speeds and slippery slopes, it definitely seems like one of those LTMs that are just a lot of fun based on how goofy it is. Plus, no fall damage! That’s always a win in any game and nobody can tell me any differently.

The latest season, and update, is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices! To learn more about the new season before diving back in:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

Thoughts on the latest LTM to hit the scene? Sound off in the comment section below! You can also follow me on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!

