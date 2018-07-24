Fortnite Slurp Juice Temporarily Disabled

Epic Games’ Fortnite saw another big update today which brought back the triumphant return of the Playground Limited Time Mode, a shiny new SMG, and several major buffs. Unfortunately, it seems that the buff to the Slurp Juice was a bit too much to handle, thus prompting the developers to temporarily pull this feature from their game.

Due to an issue discovered with Slurp Juice, we’ve temporarily disabled it as we investigate the cause and work towards a fix. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2018

The team took to their Twitter account to share the bad news stating, “Due to an issue discovered with Slurp Juice, we’ve temporarily disabled it as we investigate the cause and work towards a fix.” The reaction was almost immediate, and players were not happy with the latest news, but at least it seems that they are working hard on deploying a hot fix to get that Slurp Juice extra slurpy.

Before it was removed, in case you missed our earlier patch notes coverage, here’s what was new concerning the Slurpiest of consumables:

Slurp Juice now grants 1 health every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. If health is full, shield will be granted instead.

As far as the rest of the consumables are concerned:

Consumables (drops 2)

Shield Potion to 20% from 19.1%

Small Shield Potion to 17.50% from 12.7%

Med Kit to 13.75% from 6.3%

Slurp Juice to 11.25% from 5.11%

Clinger to 10% from 6.3%

Remote Explosives to 10% from 3.3%

Impulse Grenade to 10% from 4%

Chug Jug to 7.5% from 2.1%

Removed Boogie Bombs, Grenades, Bandages, Stink Bombs, Port-a-Forts, and Bush.

The latest patch for Fortnite is now live and ready for all players to enjoy – sans drinks. As for the game itself, the popular online title is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS. We’re also supposed to be getting an Android release this Summer, but still no release date at this time other than “coming soon.”

Thoughts on the latest issues? Have you run into any other bugs since the latest patch went live? Sound off with your experiences in the comment section below and tell us all about it!