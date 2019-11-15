Fortnite x Star Wars Leaked

Fortnite x Star Wars is happening. That’s right, Fortnite is getting another massive crossover, this time with Star Wars, which is likely to promote Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s new single-player Star Wars game hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC in just one hour. And of course, it’s probably also to promote the upcoming movie. That said, it’s currently unclear how robust the crossover is. In fact, it may not be much more than a single skin.

Word of the crossover comes way of an in-game store leak which reveals that a Stormtrooper skin is being added to the game, likely when the store updates in a matter of minutes. At the moment, this — and a ship — are all that have been discovered of the crossover, suggesting this is it, at least for now. Usually, when a larger crossover with a lot of content is near, leaks via game files of said crossover flood the Internet. However, there haven’t been any pointing towards a Star Wars crossover prior to this leak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Imperial StormTrooper ingame :p

(Star Wars X Fortnite) pic.twitter.com/X8QzKoN6qF — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 15, 2019

As mentioned above, the only other piece of Star Wars content found in the files is of a ship, which will apparently show up on the map. Now, unlike the skin, this suggests the crossover may have some meat to it, but for now, it’s hard to know, especially considering these two things are (seemingly) the only Star Wars-related content hidden in the files

+ This Ship will appear in the map! pic.twitter.com/dexowzNoIe — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 15, 2019

The Star Wars Ship is approaching the map! pic.twitter.com/6kaZrVMvBs — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 15, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and exhaustive coverage of the popular battle royale title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or your best hot take letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.