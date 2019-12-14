Fortnite x Star Wars Kylo Ren Skin Leaked

Moments ago, Fortnite’s highly-anticipated event Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker went down. It featured a classic Star Wars battle, JJ Abrams as a Fortnite character, The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley, lightsaber battles, cringy jokes, emotes, and a brand new look at Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker. If you missed the event, or simply want to watch it again, you can do that right here. That said, shortly after the event concluded, a new skin for the game leaked, and it’s none other than Kylo Ren. Best yet, it features a cape.

The skin isn’t live in the store yet, but it will presumably go up later tonight. You can check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Fortnite leaker HypeX. It’s important to note Epic Games hasn’t confirmed this is an official skin, but it’s already in the game’s files and poised to be added to the store, so it’s obviously legit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEW LEAKED SKIN!!! + Cape!! pic.twitter.com/SYMRg9lLDO — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 14, 2019

Kylo Ren Skin In-Game! (i’ll show the cape later) pic.twitter.com/3v3JtWByih — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 14, 2019

It’s also worth pointing out that Fortnite is currently having some server issues. So, if you aren’t able to log in, that’s why. That said, the servers should be fixed come the store update later tonight.

We are continuing to experience issues with log in and account services and are working on a fix. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 14, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game — including news, rumors, leaks, media, and information — be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new Kylo Ren skin? Will you be coping it when it releases in the store tonight?