Fortnite Store Update Adds Spandex Squad Gear

Mullets and big hair are back baby! Today at 8 p.m. EST, like every day at 8 p.m., Epic Games updated the Fortnite Store, and this time said update includes some brand-new items.

In addition to a variety of old items, the store update adds the “Spandex Squad Gear,” which includes two new outfits, a new glider, and a new harvesting tool.

The highlight of the store update is undoubtedly the two new outfits, which embrace the three best things about the 80s: big hair, mullets, and colorful aerobics clothing.

Both the Aerobic Assassin and Mullet Marauder are “epic” level skins (purple), meaning they cost 1,500 V-Bucks, which is a steal. After all, you can’t put a price on nice hair. You know how much hairspray product you need to get hair that big? A ton. And you know how much dedication and good genes you need to grow a mullet like that? An ungodly amount. Reality is cruel, so you likely have none of these things. But what you do have is the option to spend 1,500 V-Bucks and live vicariously through your Fortnite character.

In order to complete the set you will need to fork over another 1,000 V-Bucks, 500 for the “Windbreaker” glider and 500 for the “Axercise” harvesting tool. So, if you’re keeping count on your big calculator, that’s 4,000 V-Bucks in order to completely transition into an 80’s stereotype. That’s, like, roughly $50, which by my personal calculations is….completely worth it.

#Fortnite Item Shop – August 12th, 2018 pic.twitter.com/8ASBJlnz3J — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 12, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game, click here.

DISCLAIMER: Fortnite isn’t real life, it’s just a game. In other words, having a mullet won’t make you any better at the game as it has no actual impact on gameplay. The opposite of its real-life powers.

DISCLAIMER TWO: There is no monetary incentive for me if you buy these items. This isn’t a sponsored post. There isn’t any kickbacks. Epic Games doesn’t know I exist. I’m just trying to help you make great life decisions.