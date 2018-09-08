Fortnite Store Update Adds New Support Squadron Gear

Another day, another Fortnite store update. And this time the Llama gods have blessed us with not only two brand-new outfits, but a new harvesting tool and a new glider.

That’s right, Epic Games has released a new gear set dubbed “Support Squadron,” perfect for the one player in every squad who likes to stock up on medkits and bandages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the entire shop below, and of course, a slither of the community’s reaction to the latest update:

The only good thing there is.. is the heli — Alex🦁 (@aL3xxx11) September 8, 2018

We back boys we got a good shop — flux (@YourPalFlux) September 8, 2018

Garbage. This time it’s actually garbage. — Aryan Thakur (@Anillithath) September 8, 2018

I like buying the more basic skins and there’s none here 🙁 — Liam (@LiamJGaming_) September 8, 2018

Everything but power chord why?!! pic.twitter.com/JFemNjP7BY — I Talk Power Chord 💫 (@PowerTheChord) September 8, 2018

What do you think Elon? pic.twitter.com/KtML9yiDIg — God (@Godzilln) September 8, 2018

As you would expect, the demand for a second-run of Power Chord has only gotten louder, with an increase in players crying out for Pumpernickel as well. But at least nobody is asking for Skulltrooper anymore.

Personally, I like the new skins, but not enough to fork over 1,500 credits for either one. However, unlike many new Fortnite skins, these feel light-hearted and fit the more simple themes of yesteryear Fortnite, even if they are a bit done-up. The new glider is especially cool, and given the game’s lack of serviceable gliders, it may be worth splashing 1,200 V-Bucks on. Maybe. Probably not. But that won’t stop me or you from getting it. We’ve been making bad life decisions since Season 2 and we aren’t stopping now.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking here.

And as always, hit the comments section and let us know what you think of the latest store update.