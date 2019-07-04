Fortnite x Stranger Things Skins Leaked

A couple months ago, Epic Games first began teasing a Fortnite and Stranger Things crossover. Fast-forward a bit, and earlier this week portals from the show started popping up in the game. And finally, today, Epic Games officially announced the crossover. Unfortunately, at the moment of publishing, it’s still unclear what the crossover will entail, but presumably it will be similar to previous crossovers with other IP, such as John Wick and The Avengers. What has been divulged are two new skins coming as part of the promotional event, though not in official capacity. Dataminers have discovered a pair of skins coming to the game soon: the Demogorgon skin and a Chief Hopper skin.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what rarity the skins are, and thus it’s unclear how much they will cost. However, presumably they are either of the epic or legendary variety, meaning 1,500 or 2,000 V-Bucks. It’s also unclear when they will drop, but it should be very soon, possibly even tonight. Below, you can see the skins for yourself, courtesy of Fortnite dataminer FortTroy:

Better image of the demogorgon skin! pic.twitter.com/HBGL3IViHd — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 4, 2019

Demogorgon skin doing Scenario in the Lobby… His face… opens up.. pic.twitter.com/BM0Ef8d1q9 — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 4, 2019

Chief Hopper skin! pic.twitter.com/0BfAQfG5dY — FortTory 🏝 – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 4, 2019

Now, as you can see the Demogorgon skin is a bit intense for a game predominately played by children. In other words, I’m not so sure it fits the aesthetic of the game, though it does look a bit goofy when it’s dancing. Nonetheless, it’s an odd choice.

Of course, unlike The Avengers, I’m also skeptical of how much of the Fortnite fanbase is watching the Netflix show, but the same could be said of John Wick, and that crossover turned out to be pretty popular.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Stadia port or next-gen ports.

