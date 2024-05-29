Fortnite Survey Asks Players About Breaking Bad, Lord of the Rings and More
A new Fortnite survey asks players what they think about potential new collabs.
Every so often, Fortnite developer Epic Games sends out surveys to players asking about potential upcoming crossovers. Of course, many of these collaborations never happen, but it does give fans a good idea of the direction Epic is planning. Earlier today, the May 2024 survey was revealed on Twitter, potentially showing fans several upcoming Fortnite crossovers. As usual, the long list of potential collabs includes everything from musical artists and actors to fan-favorite film and TV characters. It's a real smorgasbord of possible crossovers, which is what fans have come to expect from Fortnite over the last several years.
Fortnite Survey Reveals Potential Crossovers
The new survey list was posted to Twitter by Hypex, who has become one of the most trusted sources of Fortnite leaks within the community. You'll still want to read the list below with a hefty dose of skepticism. Sure, Hypex has the correct list, but simply being on that list doesn't mean the property will make its way to Fortnite. It's just a list of potential crossovers, not a list of properties Epic has already secured partnerships with. You can head to the tweet for the full list, but here's a selection of some of the more notable names and properties.
Artists
- Fall Out Boy
- Chris Bown
- Nicki Minaj
- Logic
- Black Eyed Peas
- Blink-182
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Doja Cat
- DJ Khaled
- J Cole
- Rihanna
- Metallica
- The Strokes
- Avril Lavigne
- Maroon 5
Celebrities
- Adam Sandler
- Bill Murray
- Bill Nye
- Chuck Norris
- Dr. Disrepect
- Jeff Goldblum
- KSI
- Keanu Reeves
- Morgan Freeman
- Pedro Pascal
- Snoop Dogg
- Vin Diesel
TV/Series
- The Boys
- The Office
- Doctor Who
- Game of Thrones
- Minions
- The Lord of the Rings
- Willy Wonka
Athletes
- Vinicius Junio
- Floyd Mayweather
- Kobe Bryant
- Michael Jordan
- Steph Curry
- Triple H
Characters
- Jesse Pinkman (Breaking Bad)
- Furiosa (Mad Max)
- Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)
- James Bond
- Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)
- Snow White (Disney)
Anime/Comics
- Blue Lock
- Android 16 (Dragon Ball)
- Chucky (Child's Play)
- Dracula
- Jean Grey (X-Men)
- Marty McFly (Back to the Future)
- Plankton (Sponge-Bob SquarePants)
- The Wet Bandits (Home Alone)
Game Characters
- Freddy Fazbear (Five Nights At Freddy's)
- Abby (The Last of Us)
- Bowser (Super Mario Bros)
- CJ (Grand Theft Auto)
- Ethan Winters (Resident Evil)
- Sephiroth (Final Fantasy)
Games
- Among Us
- Call of Duty
- Contra
- Fall Guys
- League of Legends
- Silent Hill
- Pokemon
Interestingly, some of these crossovers have already leaked. We know, for example, that there's a massive Marvel-themed season coming in August, which would be the perfect time for Fortnite to add characters like Jean Grey. We also know that the battle royale will soon get Fall Guys-flavored content as part of Chapter 5, Season 3. That said, some of the rumored crossovers would be great additions. Playing as The Wet Bandits from Home Alone this holiday season would practically print money.
Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.
