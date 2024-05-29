Fortnite Survey Asks Players About Breaking Bad, Lord of the Rings and More

Every so often, Fortnite developer Epic Games sends out surveys to players asking about potential upcoming crossovers. Of course, many of these collaborations never happen, but it does give fans a good idea of the direction Epic is planning. Earlier today, the May 2024 survey was revealed on Twitter, potentially showing fans several upcoming Fortnite crossovers. As usual, the long list of potential collabs includes everything from musical artists and actors to fan-favorite film and TV characters. It's a real smorgasbord of possible crossovers, which is what fans have come to expect from Fortnite over the last several years.

Fortnite Survey Reveals Potential Crossovers

(Photo: Marvel Animation/Epic Games)

The new survey list was posted to Twitter by Hypex, who has become one of the most trusted sources of Fortnite leaks within the community. You'll still want to read the list below with a hefty dose of skepticism. Sure, Hypex has the correct list, but simply being on that list doesn't mean the property will make its way to Fortnite. It's just a list of potential crossovers, not a list of properties Epic has already secured partnerships with. You can head to the tweet for the full list, but here's a selection of some of the more notable names and properties.

Artists

Fall Out Boy

Chris Bown

Nicki Minaj

Logic

Black Eyed Peas

Blink-182

Lil Uzi Vert

Doja Cat

DJ Khaled

J Cole

Rihanna

Metallica

The Strokes

Avril Lavigne

Maroon 5

Celebrities

Adam Sandler

Bill Murray

Bill Nye

Chuck Norris

Dr. Disrepect

Jeff Goldblum

KSI

Keanu Reeves

Morgan Freeman

Pedro Pascal

Snoop Dogg

Vin Diesel

TV/Series

The Boys

The Office

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones

Minions

The Lord of the Rings

Willy Wonka

Athletes

Vinicius Junio

Floyd Mayweather

Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan

Steph Curry

Triple H

Characters

Jesse Pinkman (Breaking Bad)

Furiosa (Mad Max)

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

James Bond

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Snow White (Disney)

Anime/Comics

Blue Lock

Android 16 (Dragon Ball)

Chucky (Child's Play)

Dracula

Jean Grey (X-Men)

Marty McFly (Back to the Future)

Plankton (Sponge-Bob SquarePants)

The Wet Bandits (Home Alone)

Game Characters

Freddy Fazbear (Five Nights At Freddy's)

Abby (The Last of Us)

Bowser (Super Mario Bros)

CJ (Grand Theft Auto)

Ethan Winters (Resident Evil)

Sephiroth (Final Fantasy)

Games

Among Us

Call of Duty

Contra

Fall Guys

League of Legends

Silent Hill

Pokemon

Interestingly, some of these crossovers have already leaked. We know, for example, that there's a massive Marvel-themed season coming in August, which would be the perfect time for Fortnite to add characters like Jean Grey. We also know that the battle royale will soon get Fall Guys-flavored content as part of Chapter 5, Season 3. That said, some of the rumored crossovers would be great additions. Playing as The Wet Bandits from Home Alone this holiday season would practically print money.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.