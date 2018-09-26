Latest ‘Fortnite’ Teaser Seemingly Confirms Pets Leak

Update: New icons have been datamined from more recent files supporting the earlier leak showing both pets and skins coming soon.

Original story:

With Fortnite Season 5 winding down and Season 6 kicking off tomorrow, Epic Games continues to ramp up that hype with small little teasers before the big event. The third image to tease what’s to come features a werewolf looking character, which some think may be confirming a previous leak showing that pets were coming to the world of Battle Royale!

Below is the original teaser followed shortly by the pets leak:

* LEAK * Looks like Weapon Skins may make an appearance to the game! pic.twitter.com/BflU3gM8fw — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) September 6, 2018

According to the leak above hidden away in the game’s files from earlier this month, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. As you can see under the cosmetics file, we’ve got new music packs, pets, possibly new toys, “vehicle decoration,” and even weapon skins. With all of the different skins for outfits and back bling, being able to customize that loadout would be amazing.

As with any leak, no matter how trustworthy, take everything with a grain of salt. Everything in speculation, even with the game files right there, until Epic Games themselves make the grand reveal. Plans can change, ideas can be scrapped – there are many reasons why the above items might not make the final cut.

That being said, this Twitter user has given us very reliable information in the past and with so many players enjoying the popular Battle Royale title, we’d be amiss not to share their most recent findings.

With the latest teaser showing off something completely new to the world of Battle Royale, this could either be a hint of pets incoming or some roundabout confirmation of that popular Mirror Universe theory that’s been going around.

With certain parts of the map having disappeared from the rifts only to reappear in a slightly different forms, some are speculating that there is a parallel universe that is about to come crashing down into the map. And don’t even get us started on that damn cube that keeps making its way throughout the game, dropping random runes in its wake.

Another theory floating around is that Loot Lake will suddenly become Loot Lava with the new season, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

Pretty much, it’s anyone’s guess but at least we’ll know for sure tomorrow because Fortnite Season 6 kicks off on September 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile players. You can also learn more about the big news that Sony has finally succumbed to crossplay for the popular online title right here!

