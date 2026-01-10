Nintendo Switch Games Discounted to $1 in New eShop Sale

A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts a bundle featuring two Nintendo Switch games to $2.33, effectively letting Nintendo fans pay $1.16 for each Nintendo Switch game. That said, this deal — which is the result of a massive 94% discount — is only available for a limited time, and is specifically set to expire on January 24. Once this happens, the duo of Nintendo Switch games will revert to their normal price of $39.99.

The pair of Nintendo Switch games does not have Nintendo Switch 2 versions, but both are playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility. To this end, those on both Switch and Switch 2 have two weeks to pick up both Figment and its sequel, Figment 2: Creed Valley, for a combined $2.24. The former individually costs $19.99, while the latter usually runs at $24.99.

For those unfamiliar with this pair of games, they are action-adventure titles from independent developer Bedtime Digital Games. The first game debuted in September of 2017 to a 75 on Metacritic, and even better scores with users. To this end, it has an 88% approval rating on Steam after more than 1,000 user reviews. Similarly, the sequel, released in 2023, has a 76 on Metacritic and a 94% approval rating on Steam.

In both games, you play as Dusty as he journeys through the various sides of the human mind and faces his surreal fears. In addition to being an action-adventure game, the pair also has puzzle elements, though most of the puzzles in the games are fairly easy, for those concerned about the difficulty of puzzles.

Lowest Price for the Bundle

This bundle on the Nintendo eShop has never been cheaper than this before, and considering the discount is already 94%, there isn’t much more room for Bedtime Digital Games to discount the bundle and make it cheaper. To this end, this may be the cheapest it ever gets. We could eventually see a 95% discount, but games are rarely discounted to cheaper than this on the Nintendo eShop. Further, it is a rule of the eShop that games can’t be discounted to less than $2, so there isn’t much more savings opportunity regardless of what Bedtime Digital Games decides.

