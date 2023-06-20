Fortnite Leak Claims The Witcher's Ciri Coming Soon

Earlier this year, Fortnite offered players the chance to obtain a skin based on The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia. It seems a second collaboration is on the way, and will feature Ciri. According to Fortnite leakers @ShiinaBR and @iFireMonkey, a player icon based on the character was added in the game's update this morning, which means the skin will likely be available soon. It will also include a glider when it drops. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, but both of these sources tend to be pretty reliable!

One of the Tweets from @iFireMonkey can be found embedded below.

Ciri from the second wave of Witcher x Fortnite is set to include a Glider. pic.twitter.com/zj38sxS4k5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 20, 2023

Given the fact that The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 is set to release on June 29th, it's a safe bet we'll see Ciri added over the next few days. While the Geralt skin did not release in time to promote anything, Epic Games often times the release of licensed skins to coincide with new movies or TV seasons. That might mean that Fortnite fans will have to wait until sometime next week for the Ciri skin, but there's simply no way of knowing for sure. Hopefully Epic Games won't keep fans waiting too long for an official announcement!

In The Witcher, Ciri is a protege to Geralt, and she even looks at Geralt as something of a father figure. Netflix has teased that the bond between the two will deepen in Season 3, giving Geralt more purpose than he's had before. Viewers can look forward to the two taking on monsters together, with Geralt allowing Ciri to do more of the work as she struggles to get a greater hold on her powers. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the new season, and it makes a lot of sense that Epic Games would choose to do Ciri as the next character from the series. Hopefully Yennefer won't be too far behind!

