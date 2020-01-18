Fortnite Partners with TikTok for New Emote Contest

Epic Games is giving players another chance to have their best dance moves immortalized in Fortnite by partnering with TikTok for a new emote contest. It’s called the Emote Royale Contest, and it’s live now for the next few days to give players time to come up with whatever emote they think has the best shot at winning. Whoever creates the best moves will have their dance added to the game as an official emote and will get a bunch of other Fortnite rewards.

The contest was announced this week and started receiving submissions for the best of the best emotes on Saturday. Whereas players could submit their emote suggestions through different forms of social media during the game’s Boogiedown contest from 2018, you’ll have to share your videos on TikTok this time if you want them to be considered.

“How’s it work? Take a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your submission on TikTok using the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest,” Epic Games explained. “The winning dance will become an Emote in Fortnite. The winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package.”

That amount of V-Bucks is no small prize and would keep players from having to load up their V-Buck wallets for a while. The VIP giveaway package has some interesting items in it as well as detailed in the official rules for the event. The “Custom Fortnite Swag Bag” the winner gets includes a NEFF hoodie, a Sprayground crossbody bag, a UNIQLO hoodie, a Battle Bus drone, a Glider drone, a NERF blaster, a collectible from Funko, a wireless speaker, a poster, the in-game Dark Fire bundles, and the Fortnite edition of Jenga. It’s a lot of stuff on top of having your emote put in the game permanently, but it’s all only going to one person , so the competition will be a fierce one.

The rules are worth reading over beyond the prize details anyway considering what happened last time during the Boogiedown contest. We got some excellent emotes from that contest including “Orange Justice,” but not without some attempted lawsuits from people who said they should be compensated for their submissions. Though the rules were outlined before as well, Epic Games’ rules for this new contest are pretty clear about what happens when you even submit an idea regardless of it’s picked or not.

Fortnite’s Emote Royale Contest is live now and will end on January 14th.