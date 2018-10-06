‘Fortnite’ Player Builds A Massive Skatepark in Tilted Towers

A skateboarding battle-royale game sounds awesome. But unfortunately, who knows if one will ever be made. So, in the meanwhile, we’ll just have to settle for the next best thing: skateboarding in Fortnite.

Posting to Reddit, a Fortnite player has revealed the latest impressive creation in the game’s Playground Mode: a skatepark. But not just any skatepark, a skatepark in everyone’s favorite place to be quickly murdered and meme’d on: Tilted Towers.

The result isn’t Skate 4, sadly, but it is pretty impressive.

As you can see, the Reddit user used the new chiller traps to give characters speed and the slightly wobbly feel of skateboarding, and then bouncers to provide big air. There’s also a makeshift rail to grind and some ramps to gain speed. Again, is it Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland? No, but given the limitations of Fortnite and its Playground Mode, it’s pretty impressive.

And the game’s sub-Reddit page seems to agree, as the post has received nearly 3,000 votes up in just four hours.

As you may know, since the release of the chiller traps this week, players have been finding all types of creative usages for them. In fact, just yesterday two players created what we are officially calling: Fortnite Hockey.

Personally, I would love for Fortnite to explore some of these concepts via Limited Time Modes. Rather than just simply always giving us 50v50, how about something like a skateboarding mode or a hockey mode? At least something unique that uses the game’s Playground Mode capabilities rather than just different player counts and rules on the battle-royale formula.

In the most recent and related news, some new Meta-changing tricks have emerged that allow players to phase through enemy walls. Meanwhile, the game’s upcoming Halloween cosmetics have leaked, revealing a female-take on the popular Skull Trooper.