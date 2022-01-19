Fortnite Makes Change to Tilted Towers Following Criticism

Fortnite is making changes to Tilted Towers following presumably loads of fan feedback, game data, and criticism. The changes come courtesy of a new update released today, January 19. That said, the update is a hotfix, which means it doesn’t require any download, which is why so many players have missed the change. That said, if you’ve noticed fewer AI Bots landing in Tilted Towers today, it’s because Epic Games has gone ahead and removed the ability for AI Bots to land at the location.

Tilted Towers was added just this week, and as you would expect, its return had lots of fans excited. And all of these fans have been dropping at Tilted Towers, just like ol’ times. Epic Games hasn’t said why it’s now preventing bots from landing at the location, but it almost certainly has to do with the crowding of the drop. Without bots, Tilted Towers is packed at the start of games. In other words, there’s no reason to have bots there. Not only are they not needed, but they can disrupt the flow by further overcrowding the location. That said, this also means it may now be a little bit harder to get a kill when dropping at Tilted Towers.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1483868102366482432

As always, we will keep you updated. If Epic Games provides any insight into why it made this change, the story will be updated accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on all things Fortnite — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

