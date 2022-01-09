Fortnite Rumored to Be Getting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

According to a new rumor, Fortnite could soon see the addition of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover thanks to a deal struck between developer Epic Games and “Paramount.” There are no specifics to the rumor beyond that at the moment, but it would not be the first time that Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo have appeared in a video game that wasn’t directly about them.

News of the potential collaboration comes via a recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast where co-host Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker relayed that a source had told him that “apparently Paramount has signed a deal with Epic to bring properties to Fortnite.” And, more specifically, the main one Baker says he heard about was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You can check out the relevant clip for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/iFireMonkey/status/1479976179134308354

Now, again, there is nothing yet to confirm this beyond Baker’s claim. That said, several Fortnite crossovers in the past have had equally nebulous rumors turn out to ultimately be true. Additionally, while Baker specifically mentions Paramount, it seems as if this likely could be more broadly in reference to ViacomCBS, the parent company that owns the likes of Nickelodeon and, for example, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise — or Paramount+. It’s hard to say what sort of subsidiary could have made such a deal without an official announcement of any sort yet available.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available. As noted above, there is no telling right now whether the rumor about Paramount properties coming to Fortnite via some deal with Epic Games will pan out. As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of Fortnite potentially seeing properties like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appearing? Are there any other Paramount properties you would like to see in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T PCGamesN]