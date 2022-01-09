Fortnite Leak Offers More Information on New Vehicle With Turrets

In case you somehow previously missed it, there have been Fortnite leaks and rumors of vehicles with mounted turrets and other such things for over a year now. But according to some new information shared by prominent leaker HYPEX, it seems that those long-rumored vehicles could be coming sooner rather than later.

More specifically, HYPEX shared that a recent Tabor Hill video claimed that the vehicles with some kind of turrets could be coming at the end of this Fortnite season or the beginning of the next. What that actually looks like remains to be seen, but the basic premise seems to be that the people on the island will apparently need these vehicles to take on tank-like drills piloted by the IO and so on.

According to @TaborTimeYT's video, at the end of Season 1 or in Season 2:



– "We're gonna get a drivable vehicle with turrets that been with us for a while"

– "We're gonna be at almost like a war with the IO" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 4, 2022

This should all be taken with multiple grains of salt, of course. These sorts of vehicles have been rumored for so long and barring any sort of official announcement, there is no actual telling when or if they will release — including ever. It wouldn’t have been the first time that Epic Games had worked on something that came to light via datamined files only to eventually get shelved.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available. As noted above, there’s no definitive proof of any of the mounted vehicles or so on releasing, but stranger things have happened. As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

