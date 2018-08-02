Fortnite Trainers Being Hired By Parents To Help Out Their Kids (and Themselves)

While some parents are becoming overly concerned with the time that their kids have spent playing Fortnite, others seem to be fine with it. In fact, there are a few out there who are encouraging their kids to be the best Fortnite players they can be — even going as far as to hire special coaches.

A report from the Wall Street Journal notes that parents are hiring Fortnite specialists to make their children better players at the popular Epic Games release.

Coaches have been popping up more often lately, advertising their services on social media, as well as various contracting sites such as Bidvine and Gamer Sensei. In fact, there have been 1,400 hired since early March, making it a profession on the rise.

That’s not to say you can make a super-high living from it, but the pay’s not bad. Apparently parents are paying $15-$20 per hour for coaching tips, or in some cases $50 for three to four hour training sessions. Still, it makes for considerable side income.

The kids aren’t the only ones getting help either. Parents are trying to get in on the action, partly to play along with their kids and not look like “newbs,” so to speak. So they both learn a thing or two when it comes to the game, finding a special level of connectivity while going for that Victory Royale.

It seems that these parents feel like kids would do great in the professional gamer market. Granted, they have a long way to go, and mastering other games besides Fortnite would be a step in the right direction. Still, we’re happy to see these parents supporting what their kids love and even partaking in the action themselves, instead of simply brushing off Fortnite as an addiction. (Just remember to take a break and enjoy other stuff, too!)

Considering that Fortnite isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, we’ll likely see more stories where Fortnite coaching is taken seriously and more families discuss enjoying the game together. And we’ll take that any day we can get it.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS devices and PC.