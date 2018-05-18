Fortnite Players Aren’t Happy With Recent Trap Nerf

The latest update to hit Epic Games’ Fortnite has been live for several days now, giving players a chance to fully explore all of the tweaks and improvements the developers have made to both Battle Royale and Save the World. Overall, many players were happy … just don’t talk about the recent nerf to the traps.

Traps are pretty freaking awesome in this game, I’m not going to lie. When used well, they can be a huge part in scoring that coveted Victory Royale. Well, at least they used to be. With the recent patch, the damage went from 125 down to 75 at the drop of the hat making this in-game mechanic significantly less effective. Before, even if a player had full health a trap could take them out. Now, you’re going to have to double tap.

The internet does as the internet will do: let their displeasure be known. In this case though, it makes sense! The entire point of a trap is to be dangerous. It’s not my fault you were careless and stepped right in it. But Epic Games apparently didn’t see it that way and the mighty nerf hammer has been struck down.

The discussion over on Reddit took a pretty heated turn, we’re passionate about our traps – what can we say? But user ‘XxStickman1986xX’ said it best:

“The main problem with the damage being lowered I see is that sometimes your initial floor loot ends up being a trap. When you’re in a house where someone potentially picked up a gun and is in your face now, traps at 125 damage actually allowed you to make a play to fight back. With them being lowered to 75 damage it becomes basically impossible get that kill because if you do manage to hit them once with the trap they’re going to kill you before it goes off again and they’ve most likely already moved away from it. I get that this scenario isn’t coming up that often but, traps at the 125 damage have gotten me plenty of kills early game when that’s all I’ve found and they found a gun and now that’s not really going to happen.”

Others mentioned that they seemed a lot slower to trigger as well. The breakdown is pretty much “To trap, or not to trap” and is it even worth anymore? Epic Games has yet to comment about the upset, but they are incredible when it comes to communication so it’s very possible we’ll see this addressed in their next developer update. To catch up on the rest of the conversation, you can see the full thread here.