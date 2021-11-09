Fortnite Removes Travis Scott Emote From Item Shop Following Astroworld Tragedy

Fortnite has removed an emote from the Item Shop associated with Travis Scott following a tragedy that transpired at the music festival Astroworld over the weekend. The emote, which was specifically called “Out West”, featured the song of the same name to go along with some dance moves. And while this Fortnite emote didn’t ever actually end up hitting the Item Shop, Epic Games shut down the storefront recently after the emote was seemingly going to return for sale.

Within recent days, Epic Games took to social media to inform fans that it intentionally took down the “Daily” section of the Item Shop within Fortnite. To coincide with Scott’s Astroworld festival, the Out West emote was going to return to the marketplace for a limited time for players who may not have snagged it previously. In the past, Fortnite has collaborated with Scott in a number of ways, most notably by giving the rapper his own in-game concert for players to experience last year.

https://twitter.com/FortniteStatus/status/1457538163262607361

While this plan was in the cards, though, on November 5, eight people died during the Astroworld festival that was taking place in Houston, Texas. The cause of these deaths was due to surging crowds that transpired during the concert. Countless more were injured during the event, leading to a cancellation of the second day of the event that was going to occur on November 6. Local officials are currently investigating the situation to learn more details about how this tragic event played out.

At the time of this publishing, Epic Games hasn’t publicly commented on this matter whatsoever. As mentioned, the developer also never announced that the emote in question would even be returning to Fortnite, although some leaks revealed that this was in the cards. As a whole, this move by Epic seems to be a smart and respectful one as it keeps the conversation surrounding Scott and Astroworld focused on the seriousness of the situation at hand.

What do you think about Epic’s decision to quietly remove this emote associated with Travis Scott from the storefront in Fortnite? Let me know your reaction down in the comments or message me on social media at @MooreMan12.

