Fortnite Officially Adds Tron Skins

A little over a day after teasing that content from Disney’s beloved film franchise Tron would soon be coming to Fortnite, Epic Games today made the move official. As of right now, a new series of skins associated with Tron are available to purchase within the in-game storefront within Fortnite.

The skins in particular are based on Tron Legacy, the 2010 sequel to the original film. Sadly, if you were hoping that the original movie might be immortalized within Fortnite with some skins of its own, that isn’t the case for now. In total, there are ten different skins based on various characters from the world of Tron. Some of these include Cypher, Firewall, Datapath, Bitstream, and Io, to name a few. Each character skins retails for 1,500 V-Bucks individually.

Welcome to the Grid. Gear up as Grid Warriors and fight for the users! Tron Outfits are in the Shop now. More info: https://t.co/brB6ItQaeH pic.twitter.com/XwXFIbh0Il — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2021

While the skins on their own are pretty rad, that’s not all that’s included in this “End of Line” collection. An air glider that resembles one of the light bikes from Tron: Legacy is also available to pick up. It retails for only 800 V-Bucks and, in my humble opinion, it might be one of the coolest gliders that has come to Fortnite in quite some time.

Tron continues to just be the next big-name addition to Fortnite that the game has received throughout Season 5. Disney has once again been a major partner for Epic Games and has also added skins from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Marvel Comics, which included Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster. It remains to be seen what will be added to Fortnite next, but at this point, any property seems to be fair game.

If you’re looking to snag these Tron skins for yourself, they should be available in any iteration of Fortnite currently available across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. To keep up with our coverage of the game moving forward, you can follow along right here.

So what do you think about these Tron: Legacy skins in Fortnite? Are you going to pick them up for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.