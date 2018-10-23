‘Fortnite’ Twitch Viewership Begins Its Decline

Fortnite’s Twitch viewership appears to be on the decline as the year heads into a busy fall season packed with games.

Epic Games’ battle royale game found immense success on Twitch and other viewing platforms like YouTube where the game passed Minecraft in terms of viewership. But after dominating viewers’ attention on these types of platforms, the average number of people watching Fortnite at any given time seems to be dropping, according to Thinknum’s report.

Sharing multiple relevant graphs tracking the game’s average concurrent viewers on Twitch, Thinknum’s findings indicated that the average number of people watching the game has been decreasing since the summer. The precise numbers for each data point can be seen on Thinknum’s site, but the screenshots of the graphs below illustrate the downward trend of Fortnite viewers. Fortnite’s number of average viewers peaked on July 21s with an average of 305,000 people watching, the most recent number recorded on October 20th dropping that number down to 145,000. Spikes in viewership appear throughout the months with one of those seen on September 26th, the 1-year anniversary of the game, but the overall viewership seems to be on the decline.

Another graph that shared stats for Fortnite viewership on the weekends, a time when it’s expected that people would be able to put Fortnite on in the background or watch their favorite streamers, showed similar results. Back in March, an average of 784,000 people were watching Fortnite on the weekends at 8 p.m. UTC, but the most recently reported number from October 20th shows that the weekend viewership dropped down to 249,000 viewers.

These graphs, however, don’t indicate that Fortnite is going away anytime soon with tens of thousands of people watching different streamers’ channels throughout pretty much any given interval of day. Thinknum had multiple graphs and charts, one of which showed that the number of channels streaming Fortnite haven’t dipped tremendously since the start of the year, so streamers are sticking with the success of Fortnite to help fuel their numbers.

While the graphs appear to show a decline throughout the past few months, it’ll be interesting to see how the game holds up on Twitch as more games come out in the next few weeks. Fortnite is at the time of publication the game with the most concurrent viewers on Twitch, though Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 put a dent in it when Treyarch’s new game released, so there’s a chance that more games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Fallout 76 will do so as well.

[Thinknum via Dexerto]