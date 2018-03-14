Fortnite Update 3.3 Delayed Following New Issue, Teams of 20 Extended

Fortnite players are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the latest update to hit the popular online game, confirmed Epic Games.. Yes, the one about the llamas.

The team took to their Twitter account to give the news, “We discovered an issue that will prevent us from releasing v3.3 tomorrow, March 14th. We’re working on solving that problem now and will update you once we know more.” The bright side to this delay was that the new update would have halted the latest limited time game mod, Teams of 20. Since the update is no longer showing up as planned, the game mode that pits five teams of twenty gets to stay a little longer. We’re OK with that!

For now, we don’t know exactly when the update will go live, though we will update this story the moment we learn something more specific. We hope to have some answers too, because llamas and jetpacks? Um, yes please!

To catch up on some of the teasers from the team over at Epic Games, check out a blurb from our previous coverage below:

Systems Designer Eric Williamson ripped the bandaid right off when he addressed the delay head on. The postponed enjoyment was actually for a very good reason. The team over at Epic Games have been extensively playtesting the new item and found that it wasn’t quite ready for full-on gameplay. That kind of move is definitely appreciated, I would rather get something like that later and have it perfected than rushed and game breaking. Don’t worry though, Williamson assures fans that they are still coming, and soon!

The teams of 20 have also gone live and it’s a very limited time only game mode. The gist of it is that there will be five players of twenty all dropped down into the world of Battle Royale in a fight to the death for that sweet, sweet victory. Among the chaos, the blue circle of death and in-game storms are also offset at a much faster pace, making the game mode even more challenging than the already intense Battle Royale mode. Don’t worry though, supply crates and ammo drops have also been increased, so it works out.

It’s a healthy balance between squads and the 50 vs 50 mode they had live earlier this year, and so far it seems to be getting a pretty positive reception.

The 3.3 update coming up next month will include … llamas. These animals are randomly scattered throughout the map but they are more than just a pretty face. The llamas will actually help players in uncovering much needed game during a match.