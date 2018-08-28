Fortnite Update Adds Shockwave Grenade

A new update has arrived for Fortnite players and just like previous content drops, update 5.30 brings with it a few new features for players to enjoy. For this week, we’ve got our first look at the newly added Shockwave Grenade!

“This new item launches players great distances without inflicting fall damage. The blast is so strong, you can launch players through structures,” boasts the latest update from Epic Games and given how popular the grenades are in-game, this one will be an exciting addition!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shockwave Grenade added.

Shockwave Grenade will knock players back and destroy objects in their path after being knocked back.

Allies, enemies, and vehicles hit with Shockwave Grenade will not take fall damage.

Drops in stacks of 2, maximum stack size of 6.

Epic Rarity.

Can be found in Supply Drops, Vending Machines, Llamas, and chests.

The latest update is much smaller than previous entries, focusing more on the new item and perfecting a favored Limited Time Mode. It would make sense that the latest patch be less focused on “flash” given that the season is rapidly approaching its end and the team seems to have their hands full with that mysterious cube that landed last week! It’s still on the move and looks to be heading towards Fatal Fields!

To learn more about the cube and what previous updates have brought to the world of Battle Royale, you can check out our community hub right here to stay in the know for that Fortnite edge.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and some Android devices. The Battle Royale title will be making its way to even more Android units in time, though it is the most recent addition so the team is hard at work of making it the most optimized version it could be.

Happy with the latest update? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you would like to see in the future for Fortnite! Happy gaming!