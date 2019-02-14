‘Fortnite’ Update Changes Ziplines, Brings Back Gifting, and More

A new update for Fortnite is now live and while we’ve already talked about what’s new with the battle royale game’s weapons and items in addition to the new Overtime event going on now, there were still so many other changes that have gone live.

From the gifting feature’s return, to changes to how ziplines work, here’s everything new with the latest Fortnite patch:

Added Pop-Up Cup settings to default playlists We’re introducing a few larger changes into the default Fortnite playlist as a test. We’ve seen these settings in pop-up cups result in more engaging fights and allowing players to gain more consistent rewards for the risk of engagement. Based on the positive feedback we received during these specific Pop-Up cups, we’re implementing the following adjustments: 50 Health (or Shield) based on your health when the Elimination occurs. 50/50/50 materials dropped on Elimination 500/500/500 Cap on materials Harvest rate increased by 40% We’ll be closely monitoring feedback on this change – play a couple matches and let us know what you think!

Removed the ability for the X4 Stormwing to break through structures and large objects. Small props will still be destroyed from direct hit from an X4 Stormwing.

Changes to Ziplines Ziplines are now interact to engage. Ziplines grant fall damage immunity. Ziplines now have an audio visualizer icon.

Final Circle adjustments Increased the travel distance by 48%. Shrink time has been increased from 45 seconds to 75 seconds.

PC, Mac, and console players can now crouch while in Edit Mode. Gamepad players can assign this through custom gamepad controls. Note: This functionality is coming to mobile soon.

Turbo Building Reduced the initial timer for turbo building from 0.15 to 0.05.

Added the ability to swap the item in the currently selected slot with a new item by holding interact instead of tapping. Added UI text to show players they’re able to use swap. Not available on touch input.

Floor traps will automatically build a floor piece for you if needed. You must have the required resources.

Logitech and Razer RGB peripherals will now react when doing emotes.

Sneaky Snowmen will be destroyed if they fall from a high distance. Stand on the head of a Sneaky Snowman to avoid fall damage.

Removed HUD bar for the minigun overheating mechanic.

Adjusted the distance of the Bottle Rocket sound indicators so that they match the max distance of the sound effects.

Added a Bottle Rocket sound indicator for the explosion of rockets.

Bug Fixes

Aim Assist “Snap-To” Adjustments We’ve added a compounding time delay to the aim assist “snap-to” feature when spamming the Aim Down Sight button. Each button press after the first will apply a time delay, up to 5 seconds, before the aim assist “snap-to” effect is applied. We are making this change to prevent situations where players would spam the Aim Down Sight button on enemies, which caused the crosshair to stay locked on to targets indefinitely. This change should prevent the lock-on mechanic from being abused while retaining the same Aim Assist feel. We’ll be closely monitoring feedback about this change.

Fixed an issue where Bottle Rockets would not align to specific slope angles.

Cozy Campfire logs no longer block movement.

Prevent weapon auto-reload from canceling emotes.

Fixed an issue that allowed traps to trigger through lab tunnel walls in Dusty Divot.

Fixed auto pickup not occurring when landing from skydiving.

Fix issue where a player with no traps would switch to the build tool if they hit the button to equip traps.

Fixed an issue where glider items could be triggered right after teleporting with a Rift-to-Go which would block subsequent skydiving.

Fixed an issue that would block building beneath a mounted turret.

Fixed an issue where Snowmen placed on the map would appear invisible or under the map.

Audio

Add audio when squadmates ready up in the lobby.

The following audio improvements have been made for Mobile/Switch platforms: Improve skydiving wind audio. Add more variation to gunshot environment impacts.



Bug Fixes

Fixed the Air Horn emote only having 1 variation on Mobile/Switch.

UI

Stats v2 The ability to track all of your play in one place and view it across all platforms. This includes the ability for mobile and Switch players to view their stats in-game. Breaks up stats by each individual Limited Time Mode.

Players now receive a pop-up prompt informing them if a player they recently reported has had action taken against their account.

When eliminated by the Storm, instead of saying “You Eliminated Yourself”, the text now says “Eliminated by the Storm”

Improved look and implementation of Bad Network Indicator and updated Bad Connection Indicator UI to track bad vs severe ping. Yellow indicates poor status, red indicates severe status, flashing red indicates dropped signal

Slash commands have been improved and re-enabled in chat windows.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where you could switch between different tabs in the background if you were in the Player Feedback menu.

Fixed missing Remove Marker map icon on Mac.

Fixed Battle Pass info not displaying properly in the lobby in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where elimination counts and names for teammates were not calculated properly in large team modes.

Replay / Social

Fixed an issue causing weapon animations to sometimes play twice for each shot fired in replays.

Gifting returns for a Limited Time The Gifting feature is back for a limited time! You’ll be able to send or receive presents from friends until February 22. Fixed an issue that would result in incorrect or duplicate party suggestion text bubbles to appear in the lobby.



Save the World

Weekly Frostnite Challenge 7: Top It Off The storm shrinks much faster and is more damaging. Keep that Burner filled! Survive for 30 minutes, three times, to collect the Week 7 Challenge Banner. Survive for 30 minutes to earn: Love Ranger Jonesy 1500 Gold Available on February 13 at 7 PM ET.

The Seasonal Gold cap has been removed.

Challenge quests tied to console achievements and trophies will now award banners. Players who have already completed these quests will also receive these banners in a gift box. PC players will also be able to complete these quests and receive the banner rewards. Shout out to the Save the World Community for this suggestion!

The following quests now appear in the Challenges quest category: Talented Builder Go Gnome! Guardian Angel Loot Legend World Explorer Unspeakable Horrors Plays Well with Others

Improved AFK handling in Save the World. Iterative improvements on idle detection. Idle players will receive an in-game notification to contribute to the team before being kicked from the match Players will now receive a notification when another player is kicked from the match for being idle. This is the first of several changes coming to improve AFK detection.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Mac clients not detecting missing Save the World content when trying to launch missions.

Fixed an issue in Fight the Storm that caused the Atlas to be invisible to players that joined in progress.

Fixed an issue in Repair the Shelter which caused the shelters modules to appear as installed on the shelter when player built structures near the shelter took damage.

Fixed collision issues on Repair the Shelter and Evacuate the Shelter that allowed enemies to walk through them when the shelter defense was not active.

UI

Updated the transform results to show the resources returned

Items in the X-ray tab of the Item Shop are no longer flagged as “New” if they are in your collection book.

Bug Fixes

Fixed navigation failing when selecting a disabled evolution when evolving a schematic from the collection book.

Fixed an issue with the evolution confirmation button becoming improperly disabled in some cases.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial in the research screen popping up with no text/image

Added scrolling to the Founders Buff tooltip description text so that it will properly show the text in other languages

Fixed an issue with trap picker wheel being unresponsive to mouse clicks after picking a trap category.

Fixed the transform item picker to size the tiles correctly after an inventory update

Fixed an issue where the refund warning dialog that popped up while evolving a refundable schematic. This was resetting the chosen evolution making it not possible to evolve to certain evolutions

Banner Gadget should no longer incorrectly appear as the default banner in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where spectator text would only show the first time the player entered spectator mode.

Fixed trap quick bar slot not updating when equipping certain traps.

Player drones should properly appear when returning to home base from the mission completion screen.

The “Open pending” button on the Loot tab of the Item Shop is now anchored to the right side.

Fixed a bug that could prevent Upgrade videos from playing in the frontend.

Weapons + Items

New: Yeoman Sniper will be available in the Weekly Store. A powerful rifle that fires high-velocity piercing arrows that deal very high damage and impact. Can only fire once before reloading. Available on February 13 at 7 PM Eastern Time until February 20 at 7 PM Eastern Time.

Dragon’s Fist returns to the Weekly Store. A slow-swinging hammer that deals fire damage with powerful knockback. Overhead Smash: Heavy attack that does increase damage and knockback. Available on February 13 at 7 PM Eastern Time until February 20 at 7 PM Eastern Time.



Bug Fixes

Candy health pick-ups spawned from alterations (Candy Corn and Gum Drops) will no longer make the pick up sound when they despawn without being collected.

Bulk crafting, when in a zone, now awards crafting score based on the total craft count instead of one item.

Fixed an issue that prevented schematics obtained after 7.20 from giving invested RE-PERK and PERK-UP back when recycled.

Fixed an issue with Guardian’s Will and Spectral Blade that granted the wrong materials after being recycled.

Leap Attack now correctly resets jump height when used, preventing fall damage if near the ground.

Hit Markers no longer show when shooting something that cannot take damage.

Fixed the 1-star Dragon’s Fury having the incorrect power level when crafted

Fixed an issue where the Jabberwocky launcher was dealing too much impact. This Schematic will be flagged as eligible for “Item Reset” due to this change.

Fixed an issue that limited the selection of Mythic Lead Survivors in X-Ray Llamas

Fixed an issue that caused dupe protection to not work in X-Ray Llamas

Fixed a regression where melee weapons would not always do damage on the first attack after equipping.

Adjusted collision volume size for Crossbow and Heartbreaker, making them less difficult to fire through the window of the Riot Husky’s shield.

Gameplay / Enemies

It is now possible to place floor traps and walls without first needing to build a floor building piece. You can do this by opening the Trap menu and selecting a floor Trap. If there is a valid spot to place the Trap, a floor building piece will automatically be built for you, with the Trap.

Sensitivity handling behavior unified across all game modes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Subzero Zenith played the wrong body size idle in the frontend.

Storm Shield: Fixed an issue where if the player died immediately after entering a storm shield, they would still suffer storm shield damage upon respawning.

Fixed an issue that caused a sniper scope to be stuck on your screen when spectating an ally in Frostnite.

Hover Turret now self destructs if the player that cast it is eliminated. Does not apply to DBNO.

Fixed the drop rates for the “Ray on a Rooftops” Canny Valley quest item.

Fixed an issue that caused players to randomly fall through the floor.

Kicking a player in the lobby while in zone should now correctly kick the player from the game.

Flinger behavior has been updated : No longer uses ranged attacks against players. Only use their melee attacks against players at very close range. May take a few steps to swat players away, then they return to using ranged attacks against the objective. Use their roar before throwing less often. Melee damage against walls has been increased. Ranged attack damage increased to match the Lobber. Throwing and melee animations have been sped up slightly. Enemies thrown by the Flinger will no longer fall out of the sky when they are damaged. Removed ranged weapon resistance from the Flinger and increased health.

Poison Lobber projectiles do environment damage on impact again. This will allow them to get to players and challenge them more easily.



The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.