Fortnite Update Adds New Control Options

Fortnite’s latest update dropped this week to give players “more robust gyro controls” on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Android platforms, Epic Games announced this week. As those who are already a bit familiar with gyro controls will know, these allow players to physically turn their controller or related devices to guide things like the camera movement. It’s far from the way everyone prefers to play Fortnite, but the improved options are at least now there for those who want to utilize them.

Under the “Touch and Motion” section of the in-game options in Fortnite, you’ll now see a couple of more settings that can be configured. Those are separated into the “Combat” and “Building” categories and can be found below.

Active Mode (Combat)

Scope Only: Gyro active only when aiming scoped weapons.

Scope or Aiming: Gyro active when aiming any weapon.

Scope, Aiming, Harvesting: Gyro active when aiming any weapon or swinging your Harvesting Tool.

Always: Gyro active whether or not you’re aiming a weapon or swinging your Harvesting Tool.

Active Mode (Building)

None: Gyro active neither when building or editing.

Editing: Gyro active when editing but not building.

Always: Gyro active when either building or editing.

The right stick can also be configured to work in tandem with the gyro controls and players can adjust their gyro sensitivity so that the tiniest controller movement doesn’t fling the camera too much.

For those more experienced with gyro controls, the new settings also include a “Flick Stick” option that makes it so that your right stick can quickly snap the camera to different directions. The catch there is that the right stick is no longer used for aiming and looking around at that point, so you’ll have to be pretty proficient in gyro controls to make use of this feature.

“We’ve added flick stick to complement the gyro experience!” Epic Games said about the new feature. “Found in the ‘Touch and Motion’ tab as well, turn on flick stick so that when you point the right stick in a certain direction, the camera will quickly flick to face that direction. Since this means you can no longer aim up or down with the right stick, this requires gyro aiming to be enabled.”

Fortnite’s revamped gyro control options are now available to configure on the platforms referenced previously with the release of the latest update.