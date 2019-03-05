New ‘Fortnite’ Update Downtime Revealed, Here’s What to Expect

The eighth season of Fortnite is chugging along with its many changes and additions, but now that the launch is out of the way, it’s about time for the first Season 8 update. That said, Epic Games has revealed when players can expect the downtime to occur.

According to Epic Games, the downtime for Season 8’s first update will begin at 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6th. Players can expect matchmaking to be disabled shortly before this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X marks the spot! Downtime begins tomorrow, March 6th at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 5, 2019

As always, we don’t know exactly what the content update will contain, save for a few things. The Buried Treasure item, which falls right in line with Pirate theme of Season 8, will be added to the game, allowing players to go on the hunt for hidden loot. Nobody knows what the hidden loot will be, but some have already suggested that it could be along the likes of the Infinity Blade or the Drum Gun.

In addition to the Buried Treasure item, the 8.01 update will also feature a handful of audio improvements, including:

Improvement to the standard AR sound so that it’s not overbearing on the shooter. Tightened up the sound, so it’s more of a BLaaam versus a BLAAAM.

Building Piece destroy sound is louder when instigated by enemies. Helps mitigate scenarios where “that guy Hand Cannon’d a wall behind me and I didn’t hear it”.

Footstep audio blends in the above/below layers, rather than abruptly switching between them. Prevents jarring footstep transitions between floors directly above or below. Should clear up some confusion.

Footstep occlusion traces from the heads of enemies when they’re above or below. This helps mitigate scenarios where an enemy has line-of-sight on you but their footsteps still sound muffled/occluded.

Reduce volume of the S8 palm tree umbrella. This only affects the umbrella open/close layers. Don’t worry, the steel drum riff volume is preserved.



As for what else is planned for the update, we will have to wait until Epic releases the full patch notes. In the meantime, Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

What else would you like to see added in the upcoming update for Fortnite? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!