Fortnite Now Has Loot-Filled Hot Spots

There’s a new feature in Fortnite now that might incentivize some players to break away from their typical drop spots and stomping grounds in search of better loot. The latest update from Epic Games added something called “Hot Spots,” and if you’ve played other battle royale games, you’ll already have an idea of what these are. Flying Loot Carriers will spawn at these spots, and if you can shoot them down and then survive the crowd of other players who traveled to the Hot Spots for the Carriers, you’ll find yourself leaving with some much more valuable loot.

Update v9.10 that was released on Wednesday morning added the new Hot Spots that’ll appear in every game, possibly in more than one location. There’s always one that’ll make a guaranteed appearance, and three will appear at the most, but there’s only a 5% chance of that happening. You’ll have multiple opportunities to reap the rewards of a Hot Spot though since there can be up to 16 Loot Carriers in each location depending on where the Hot Spot is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full patch notes pertaining to the new Hot Spots can be found below.

Downtime for the 9.10 update has begun. Read the patch notes for everything new! https://t.co/W7hpZsl4eK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2019

Hot Spots

Every match, select named locations will be marked in gold text on the map. These Hot Spots represent the presence of Loot Carriers. Shoot down the carriers for additional high-quality weapons. Minimum of one Hot Spot 25% chance for 2 Hot Spots 5% chance for 3 Hot Spots Loot Carriers Loot Carriers drop a weapon of Rare or higher quality along with two stacks of ammo. Hot Spots will have between 12 and 16 Loot Carriers depending on the size of the location.



The feature is one that’s similar to one that Apex Legends has where certain locations are marked on the map to incentivize players to drop there. These spots don’t have Loot Carriers like Fortnite, but you’ve got a better chance of finding golden equipment like armor, a backpack, or a fully-kitted weapon.

Fortnite’s update also added a new crossover event, this one bringing over cosmetics that are inspired by Michael Jordan’s clothing brand. Two new skins both wear Nikes, and there’s a Limited Time Mode that tasks players with collecting coins and grinding their way through a custom Creative map instead of wailing on each other with pickaxes and bullets.

Epic Games’ latest Fortnite update is now live.