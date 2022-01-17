Fortnite Seemingly Teases the Return of Tilted Towers

It looks like Tilted Towers might finally, actually return to Fortnite. That is, if a new tease posted to Twitter by the official account is any indication. There have been many leaks indicating that, once the snow melts, it would reveal the return of the popular location on the map. And, more specifically, the leaks indicated that it would happen in conjunction with the location’s birthday of January 18th.

Even more specifically, the official Fortnite Twitter account today posted, “One more sleep,” followed by a cityscape emoji. On Twitter, this emoji looks like a series of towers of different shapes and sizes. You might even refer to them as… tilted, if you were so inclined. The official status Twitter account for Fortnite, which regularly shares when patches and the like will go up and what sort of exact downtime to expect with the title, went so far as to quote the original tweet in question with the leading question “Where we droppin?”

All signs point to the location returning, but it won’t be official until the early hours of tomorrow morning. Downtime for Fortnite is expected to begin at 4AM ET with matchmaking disabled shortly before that. You can check out the referenced tweets for yourself embedded below:

Where we droppin?



The v19.10 update is scheduled for release on January 18th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. https://t.co/A4FSKoDp1r — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 17, 2022

As noted above, Fortnite‘s new patch, v19.10, is set to release early tomorrow morning. The expectation, and seeming tease, is that the Tilted Towers location will return. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available and, more generally, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Do you really believe that Fortnite‘s new update will include the return of Tilted Towers? Have you been playing the latest season of Fortnite so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!