Fortnite Chapter 3 Leak Reveals Huge Dinosaur Under the Snow

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is now upon us, and the flipped map is covered in a significant amount of snow. As the season goes on, that snow will melt, resulting in changes to the map. We’ve already seen leaks about the map’s appearance under the snow, but it appears that it’s also hiding something big: a delightful looking dinosaur named “Butter Cake.” That reporting comes from reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, who also provided an image of Butter Cake on Twitter. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until an official reveal is made.

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, @HYPEX did not offer any additional details about Butter Cake, or what it might do once freed from its snow prison. That said, it’s clear that the leaker has known about this little guy for quite some time. As can be seen in the Tweet above, @HYPEX dropped a reference to Butter Cake more than a month ago, stating that it “will not make sense until December.” Hopefully, Epic Games will give us an official reveal for the little guy sometime in the near future!

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 began last week, and it’s already off to an exciting start! This time around, The Foundation is playing a major role in the narrative. The character was introduced earlier this year, but the end of Chapter 2 revealed a likeness based on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson under his helmet. The actor is also providing voice work for the game, and is promising that he “won’t stop until the Zero Point is free.” This season has also seen the debut of Spider-Man in the game. The character was one of the few major Marvel heroes missing from the game, and his addition has also seen new web-slinging mechanics incorporated.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to meet Butter Cake in Fortnite? What do you think of the new season thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!