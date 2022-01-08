Fortnite Tilted Towers Return Date Leaked

Tilted Towers is returning to Fortnite, and according to a new leak, it’s returning quite soon. Fortnite fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Tilted Towers, the most popular and well-known location in Fortnite ever. Since its destruction, Epic Games has added variations of the location to the map, but players have been demanding the return of the location in its original and unaltered form. And again, it sounds like this is finally happening quite soon.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite leaker and insider, HypeX, has revealed that the third stage of snow of the current map is set to go live on January 10. What does this mean? Well, if this process continues as it has been, the snow should melt and reveal Tilted Towers on January 18, a day after it was originally introduced.

“The third snow stage goes live on the 10th (in three days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6,” said HypeX. “So if it melts every three days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers’ birthday.”

The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEgkLA5bEr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 7, 2022

For now, this is all speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. We know Tilted Towers is coming back, the more pertinent question is when. According to this theory, it’s on the 18th, but this remains to be seen. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait very long to see if it’s accurate.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not addressed any of this with any type of comment. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here.