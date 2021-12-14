Fortnite Patch Prepares for Winterfest, Adds More Super Level Styles

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a relatively tame patch, v19.01, for Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped that largely adds more Super Level Styles and prepares the video game for the upcoming Winterfest holiday event while making minor balance changes and bug fixes. The patch notes specifically also note that while the developer is aware of an issue with Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters being interrupted when players swing onto web bouncers, that will not be fixed until the v19.10 update.

Super Level Styles are available in the Bonus Rewards section of the Battle Pass tab for folks that move pass Level 100, and new Super Level Styles have been added for past Level 150: Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality Super Level Styles for Shanta, Ronin, Lt. John Llama, Harlowe, and Spider-Man.

You can check out the line-item changes made to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped with patch v19.01 below:

BALANCE CHANGES

STINGER SMG

The ammo count of the Stinger SMG now updates sooner in its reload animation.

HUNTER BOLT-ACTION SNIPER

The ammo count of the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper now updates sooner in its reload animation.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused us to disable Split Screen. Split Screen is now re-enabled.

Fixed an issue involving Reboot Vans sometimes not rebooting players if more than one teammate was interacting with the Van.

Fixed an issue involving the screen shaking more intensely than intended in various situations such as sliding, gliding, and using a Rift.

As for the aforementioned Winterfest holiday event, Epic Games states that it should begin in “only a matter of days” and that further details will be revealed about Winterfest when it actually begins. What all of that looks like this year remains to be seen.

As noted above, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped’s patch v19.01 is now available. As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

