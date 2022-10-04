Fortnite Update Adds New Weapon, Unvaults the Grapple Glove

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released the first major update for Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, and the popular free-to-play battle royale video game has added a new weapon, unvaulted the Grapple Glove, and more. Fortnite v22.10 has plenty of new changes overall for players to check out.

More specifically, the new Fortnite update introduces the Cobra DMR, a new long-range weapon with a fast fire rate. The normal DMR has been vaulted with its arrival, and the Cobra DMR can be found from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, fishing, Loot Sharks, and Reality Sapling Fruit. In short, it's basically everywhere.

The new update also introduces Holo-Chests, which can be opened using keys. These chests display a holographic preview of what's in them so that players will know exactly what they're getting. Additionally, two Keys can open an Exotic Holo-Chest that does all of the above but for an Exotic item.

Lastly, the Grapple Glove is back! It works like before but can be found on the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, and Legendary and Mythic Reality Sapling Fruit. They will be vaulted once more in the v22.20 update. You can check out the general patch notes for Fortnite v22.10, direct from the source, below:

MISCELLANEOUS UPDATES

Boogie Bombs have been vaulted in both non-competitive and competitive playlists.

Most one-handed Pickaxes, such as the Gum Brawler and Tribute's Flail, would previously equip by flying into the player's hand. We've adjusted this to be a new equip animation in v22.10.

In case you missed it, we recently released a balance hotfix affecting EvoChrome Shotguns and EvoChrome Burst Rifles:

Their floor loot availability is now increased.

Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary versions can now be found in Chrome and regular Chests.

The damage needed to upgrade an EvoChrome weapon at each rarity tier is now greatly reduced.

COMPETITIVE NOTES

The Grapple Glove is not included in competitive playlists.

In case you missed it, the Ranger Shotgun has recently been added to competitive playlists.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Players on controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.

Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.

Lennox Rose's hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.

Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald's Sanctum.

Chrome-ified building pieces now lose their "on fire" visual effects when the fire has ended.

Fixed an issue that caused visual/screen effects from a Chrome Vortex to persist in specific circumstances.

The "Reset to last saved position" button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.

Fixed an issue involving hair clipping through headwear on several Outfits.

Blackheart's Character indicator is again appearing on the minimap.

The Storm notification no longer appears towards the middle of the screen.

As noted above, Fortnite v22.10 is now available. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the new Fortnite update? Are you excited by the newest additions to the popular free-to-play video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!