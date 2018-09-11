New ‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Suppressed Assault Rifle

Fortnite v5.40 is now live and though it’s smaller than the usual patches Epic Games pushes live, it does add a few new features to both Save the World and Battle Royale.

The most prominent is that of the newly added Suppressed Assault Rifle which allows players to “take down your enemies quickly and quietly with this new Assault Rifle that rewards precision over rapid-fire.”

Save the World also sees a new hero as well as a new set of Weekly Horde Challenges to take on to show off those in-game skills. Want to see what’s new with Fortnite? Check out the latest patch notes below:

Battle Royale

Limited Time Mode: The Getaway

Bug Fixes

Players in the Getaway LTM can no longer land on the van without building.

Reduced the Victory music at the end of a match.

Jewel will no longer appear in inventory hotbar after being put in the Down-But-Not-Out state.

Player models will no longer get stuck under the van after winning a match.

Player models and items will no longer fall to the ground after winning a match.

Enforcer Outfit no longer appears distorted to other clients from certain distances.

Weapons + Items

Suppressed Assault Rifle Added. Sneaky weapon that rewards trigger discipline with precision. Can be found in Vending Machines, floor loot, Treasure Chests, and Supply Drops. Available in Epic and Legendary Variants. 32/33 damage per shot.

Vaulted Drum Gun

Save the World

Missions + Systems

Weekly Horde Challenge 6 is now available:

This week, deploy your portable Fort against hordes of assassin Husks – and players have no shields!

Earn Field Agent Rio for the first-time completion.

This challenge is also repeatable for Event Tickets.

Heroes

New Mythic Outlander – Field Agent Rio, has been added to the Weekly Horde Challenge. Features new Subclass – Rook New Perk – Phase Cannon: Phase Shifting empowers the equipped ranged weapon causing the next shot fired to shoot a Phase projectile which pierces enemies and deals 60 base energy damage. Switching or holstering weapons removes the effect.



Bug Fixes

Mythic Ninja: Bladestorm Enforcer no longer appears distorted to other clients at certain distances.

Weapons + Items

Wraith Assault Rifle added to the Weekly Store.

A silenced assault rifle with excellent headshot damage that maintains impressive accuracy when fired in controlled bursts.

Equipped with a suppressor that greatly reduces the distance that enemies hear gunshots.

Available Wednesday, September 12 at 8 PM ET until Wednesday, September 19 at 8 PM ET.

Mobile

According to Epic Games’ website, “Fortnite for Android represents many industry firsts – the first console and PC game to ship on Android with full cross-play and compatibility and the first blockbuster game to ship outside of the Google Play store. It was an immense undertaking and learning process, but the rapid adoption by over 15 million Android users shows that this approach is sound and can be very successful. And most importantly all of the technical work we’ve done for Fortnite on Android is coming to all Unreal Engine developers with 4.21, so everyone can benefit from this work.”

They address their performance issues, malware attacks, and much more in their most recent blog post. If you’re planning on playing on either iOS or Android, check out their full readings right here.