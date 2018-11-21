‘Fortnite’ Update Fixes Long Wait Times in Tournaments

Epic Games released an update for Fortnite’s tournament matchmaking systems to resolve an issue where players experienced long wait times between games.

Taking to the subreddit where discussions about Fortnite’s competitive elements are had, Epic Games announced the release of the tournament-fixing update that’s now been deployed. Epic Games’ update might not apply to everyone since it only resolved issues for players with high scores, but those who are performing well in the game’s tournaments will now find their next matches quicker.

“We’ve just deployed an update to our matchmaking services for the tournament system to fix an issue where players with high scores during tournament event sessions would have long wait times (10 minutes +),” Epic Games’ announcement about the update said. “As of today, after waiting several minutes without finding a match, players will now correctly create a match with the closest matched opponents possible.

The Epic Games representative who shared news of the update said feedback on the fix will be welcome as the Scavenger Pop-Up Cup event progresses and leads into the Winter Royale tournament. So far, the update seems to have resolved the issue for players in one region, but the status of the tournaments will be monitored elsewhere later Wednesday night.

“We’ve seen a reduction in the amount of people affected by long waits during the EU tournament, but the top 0.01% of players may still be experiencing wait times over 10 minutes,” an edit in the Epic Games announcement said. “We’ve made an update and will monitor during NA tonight.”

With $1,000,000 up for grabs in the #WinterRoyale are you planning on competing? Find the format, rules, and schedule on our new event page: //t.co/lkalsD4X5q pic.twitter.com/CVat8JHXWt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2018

The Winter Royale tournament that the post alluded to is a big Fortnite competition that’s taking place soon and will be the first tournament open to all competitors in North America and Europe with a huge prize pool on the line. Epic Games announced the tournament on Tuesday and said it would feature a total of $1 million in prizes, though an event page set up for the game revealed that the total prize pool value for each region is actually $500,000 instead of both North America and Europe getting $1 million in total prizes.

Fortnite’s tournament update is now live for all players ahead of the Winter Royale tournament’s start date on November 24th and the Winter Royale’s Finals that’ll take place towards the end of the month and in December.