Fortnite Update Brings Back a Powerful Vaulted Weapon

Epic Games dipped into its Fortnite vaults this week for the game’s latest update and returned with the Flint-Knock Pistol, a weapon that’s come and gone more than once over the past couple of years. The return of the weapon this week in the Patch 15.40 update marks the first time that it’s been reinstated in the game in over a year outside of the occasional event. There’s no telling how long it’ll stick around this time though, so anyone who’s partial to the Flint-Knock Pistol should be sure to get in as much time with the weapon as they can before it’s removed again.

Those who used the pistol in the past when it was available will recall some of its benefits and drawbacks. It deals a considerable amount of damage with the Uncommon variant capable of outputting 90 damage with twice the damage inflicted if it’s a headshot. While it’s certainly capable of knocking down an opponent as its name implies, it also has another unique trait to it. The Flint-Knock Pistol pushes back the user and can do the same to the target depending on the distance between the two, so those who use it will have to take that effect into account.

v15.40 brings: ✅Blast back with an unvaulted favorite!

✅Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.

✅LTMs coming soon: Air Royale ✈️+ Floor is Lava 🌋

✅Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

Now that we’ve seen which weapon was unvaulted in the latest Fortnite update, the teaser Epic Games released about the patch makes much more sense. It started with a “Knock knock” and a door emoji which kicked off a ton of speculation about what the teaser might be referring to. Players imagined it teasing new gameplay elements, the return of some fan-favorite skins, and other possible answers, but it looks like it was foreshadowing the Flint-Knock’s return all along.

The same patch that brought back the Flint-Knock Pistol also brought back a pair of game modes that players should similarly be familiar with. Both Air Royale and the Floor is Lava game modes have made returns as Limited-Time Modes, so like the unvaulted weapon, anyone who wants to try out the modes should do so as much as they can before they’re removed.