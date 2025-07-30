6 Fortnite Video Game Crossovers We Still Need to See

Fortnite is a game of crossovers at this point. Pretty much any big brand or entity you can think of has, in some way, been brought into the ever-growing metaverse. The NBA, Ferrari, Cybertruck, Star Wars, Among Us, Rocket League, Rick & Morty, Jordan, The Weeknd, Sabrina Carpenter, Halo, Marvel, and DC are just a few.

Whether this is good or bad is irrelevant, because Epic Games has shown over the past six years that collaborations and crossovers are inevitable, just like the Thanos skin that occasionally appears in the Item Shop.

That even includes other video games. Fortnite has an impressive number of video games compiled in its list of crossovers (God of War, Tomb Raider, Lethal Company), but some are missing. So with that in mind, here are a few that deserve an appearance in Fortnite.

6. Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog is maybe the most iconic video game character not owned by Nintendo. And while Mario, Zelda, or a Pokémon would be awesome in Fortnite, Nintendo typically doesn’t do things like that, which means those characters probably won’t be joining the metaverse.

Sonic is not beholden to that, though. The only issue is that he and his friends, like Knuckles, Shadow, or Silver, are not the right size to match other skins. They can work around this in a couple of ways. Epic Games could either put the characters in mech suits (like Morty Smith) or bring in backblings, gliders, landmarks, and other parts of the Sonic series.

5. Grand Theft Auto

This would be a pretty easy collaboration to pull off. While the characters from the Grand Theft Auto franchise aren’t immediately recognizable since they’re generally just people, that makes them very easy to put into Fortnite. The animation style could be tweaked, but they’re also the right size to fit the mold.

Maybe when GTA VI eventually releases, a crossover could happen. Epic Games typically tries to capitalize on the hype of something, so the timing would work well for a massive crossover that included POIs and landmarks as well as Item Shop cosmetics.

4. Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption would be, like GTA, a very easy one to pull off since they’re just people. And they’d fit really well in the Fortnite world, or at least as well as any other video game. Arthur Morgan, John Marston, Dutch van der Linde, and the rest of the gang all use guns already.

The relevance for this one has kind of passed already. However, that hasn’t always stopped Epic in the past. And even though it’s seven years old and counting, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a very popular game now.

3. Call of Duty

At this point, it’s a little shocking that the Call of Duty franchise, a collaboration-heavy video game these days as well, has not crossed over with Fortnite yet. Once again, the characters are generally just people, so there would be almost no difficulty bringing them into the metaverse.

The only problem here is narrowing down who to incorporate. There is no Master Chief equivalent, which is who got the collaboration from Halo. They could go into Zombies mode and use Edward Richtofen, but someone like Soap, Captain Price, or David Mason might be a little more widely known.

2. BioShock

The wonderful animation style of the BioShock games would feel right at home in Fortnite. It’s so easy to imagine Elizabeth or Booker DeWitt running around the island with a Legendary Assault Rifle or an Epic Minigun.

And to make things even better, there’s a good chance they could bring in a Big Daddy (and maybe use the Little Sisters as back blings). If Fortnite can use giant mechs and bring in the Power Armor from Fallout, then this can also work.

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Image Courtesy of Xbox

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not part of a massive, sprawling franchise. It’s one of 2025’s newest releases, so it doesn’t have a longstanding fan base. But what it does have is mass appeal and critical acclaim, two things Fortnite should absolutely tap into. It’d be a great way to bring more attention to a smaller game from a smaller studio that some people might not be considering right now.

Sadly, the ideal time for this has passed, but another opportunity lies in wait. At the Game Awards, where Expedition 33 is going to get a ton of hardware and almost definitely a Game of the Year nod, Fortnite could introduce skins for it. They’re human characters, too, which would make it an easy addition.